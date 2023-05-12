From Anushka Sharma's debut to Martin Scorsese's solid return, here's what to expect from the Cannes Film Festival 2023
The Cannes Film Festival returns from May 16 to 27, bringing a huge number of stars and celebrated filmmakers under one roof.
The Cannes Film Festival returns from May 16 to 27, bringing a huge number of stars and celebrated filmmakers under one roof. Here’s what fans and critics can expect from this year’s edition:
Martin Scorsese set to stir Cannes again, 47 years after ‘Taxi Driver’
When Martin Scorsese premieres his latest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20th, it will return Scorsese to a festival where he remains a key part of its fabled history.
Scorsese premiered his masterpiece of urban alienation, “Taxi Driver,” in Cannes in 1976. Its debut was one of the most fevered in Cannes history, drawing boos and some walkouts for the violence in Scorsese’s tale of the disillusioned New York cab driver Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro). The playwright Tennessee Williams, then the jury president, condemned the film.
Yet, “Taxi Driver” nevertheless won Cannes’ top honor, the Palme d’Or. Having heard of Williams’ disapproval, Scorsese and company had already flown home, with dashed hopes of any big award.
Related Articles
“Taxi Driver” wasn’t Scorsese’s first time in Cannes. Two years earlier, he had premiered his breakthrough feature, “Mean Streets,” in Directors Fortnight, a selection of films typically from up-and-coming directors that plays outside Cannes’ main stage, the Palais des Festival.
Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, who is the face of a global skincare and cosmetics brand, is set for her Cannes debut where she will honour women in cinema along with Hollywood icon Kate Winslet!
Anurag Kashyap returns too
Anurag Kashyap now seems to be a veteran of the Cannes Film Festival. His Gangs of Wasseypur was screened at the prestigious film festival and now it’s time for his new film called Kennedy. It has made its way the Midnight Screenings section of the 76th Cannes Film Festival.
That’s not all, Ugly was shown at the Midnight Screenings section of the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Raman Raghav 2.0 also premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival in the Director’s Fortnight section.
Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra congratulated Kashyap on Twitter by writing- “You can’t keep Kashyap down for long . Our guy is back !!!!”
Ticket for journalists
Not only filmmakers, the festival is open for journalists and film critics too. They can do so by buying a ticket online and a badge for their entry which ranges from Rs 5 lakh ($6,100) to approx 20 lakh ($25,000).
Dress code
The guidelines for the festival state that if one doesn’t have a dinner jacket or an evening dress to wear, one might choose a cocktail dress, a dark trouser suit, a dressy top with black trousers, a little black dress, a black or midnight blue suit with a bow tie, and elegant shoes.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Actor Danny Masterson's attorney challenges his former longtime girlfriend during cross-examination over rape accusation
The woman responded that her memory had not improved, but that she “opened up more than I have before” a day earlier when she described an attack from Masterson, then her boyfriend of five years, in their Hollywood-area home.
Indian YouTuber Agastya Chauhan passes away while attempting 300 kmph bike ride
Chauhan's bike crashed into a divider when he was racing his bike at 300 kmph. He was severely injured and succumbed to his wounds on the spot, also breaking his helmet into pieces.
How Vipul Amrutlal Shah's The Kerala Story reached the cinemas after court cases and controversies
Several petitions were first filed in Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India. However, the Hon’ble Supreme Court held that it was open for the petitioners to move the appropriate High Court having jurisdiction.