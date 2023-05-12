The Cannes Film Festival returns from May 16 to 27, bringing a huge number of stars and celebrated filmmakers under one roof. Here’s what fans and critics can expect from this year’s edition:

Martin Scorsese set to stir Cannes again, 47 years after ‘Taxi Driver’

When Martin Scorsese premieres his latest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20th, it will return Scorsese to a festival where he remains a key part of its fabled history.

Scorsese premiered his masterpiece of urban alienation, “Taxi Driver,” in Cannes in 1976. Its debut was one of the most fevered in Cannes history, drawing boos and some walkouts for the violence in Scorsese’s tale of the disillusioned New York cab driver Travis Bickle (Robert De Niro). The playwright Tennessee Williams, then the jury president, condemned the film.

Yet, “Taxi Driver” nevertheless won Cannes’ top honor, the Palme d’Or. Having heard of Williams’ disapproval, Scorsese and company had already flown home, with dashed hopes of any big award.

“Taxi Driver” wasn’t Scorsese’s first time in Cannes. Two years earlier, he had premiered his breakthrough feature, “Mean Streets,” in Directors Fortnight, a selection of films typically from up-and-coming directors that plays outside Cannes’ main stage, the Palais des Festival.

Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, who is the face of a global skincare and cosmetics brand, is set for her Cannes debut where she will honour women in cinema along with Hollywood icon Kate Winslet!

Anurag Kashyap returns too

Anurag Kashyap now seems to be a veteran of the Cannes Film Festival. His Gangs of Wasseypur was screened at the prestigious film festival and now it’s time for his new film called Kennedy. It has made its way the Midnight Screenings section of the 76th Cannes Film Festival.

That’s not all, Ugly was shown at the Midnight Screenings section of the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Raman Raghav 2.0 also premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival in the Director’s Fortnight section. Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra congratulated Kashyap on Twitter by writing- “You can’t keep Kashyap down for long . Our guy is back !!!!”

Ticket for journalists

Not only filmmakers, the festival is open for journalists and film critics too. They can do so by buying a ticket online and a badge for their entry which ranges from Rs 5 lakh ($6,100) to approx 20 lakh ($25,000).

Dress code

The guidelines for the festival state that if one doesn’t have a dinner jacket or an evening dress to wear, one might choose a cocktail dress, a dark trouser suit, a dressy top with black trousers, a little black dress, a black or midnight blue suit with a bow tie, and elegant shoes.

