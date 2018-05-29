Mango Madness: Get respite from the summer with homemade reginette pasta in mango-mascarpone sauce

Oh My Foodness Vol 2: Homemade Reginette in Mango-Mascarpone emulsion, with glazed Alphonso bite

The best thing about Indian summers undoubtedly is nothing but indulging in the king of fruits –ythe mango. While some like to eat this delicious fruit raw, there are some who’d add a garnish of mangoes in anything they consume till the season lasts. Because mango-based desserts are too mainstream, cook up savoury delight with this scrumptious fusion of mangoes and pasta that is sure to tickle your tastebuds on the latest episode of Oh My Foodness.

INGREDIENTS

For the Pasta Dough:

3 large eggs, beaten to blend

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon kosher salt

For the Sauce and Pasta:

200 gm homemade reginette

100 gm fresh Alphonso mango

70 gm mascarpone cheese

25 gm onion

10 gm garlic

5 gm fresh tarragon

5 gm olive oil

5 gm butter

Salt and pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

The Pasta:

Mix eggs, flour, oil, and salt in a bowl till the dough is smooth, elastic and fully kneaded Cover the dough with plastic wrap and let it rest for at least 30 minutes Cut and roll the dough as desired Cut the rolled out pasta sheets into reginette ribbons Bring some water to boil in a large pot Add a tablespoon of water to the boiling water Add the pasta into boiling water Keep stirring to ensure even cooking and to keep pasta from clumping together Drain the past and drizzle some olive oil on it

For the Sauce and Pasta: