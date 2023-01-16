Old-school thinking suggests that cheese is unhealthy. This is mainly due to its saturated fat content. However, newer research actually questions the link between saturated fat and heart disease. In fact, eating cheese is connected with a number of health benefits. This high-nutrient food is rich in calcium and protein and is known for its impressive nutrient profile. Cheese, that is made from the milk of animals that are raised 100% grass-fed, consists of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin K-2 – a nutrient used to coagulate blood by our bodies. It is even believed that dairy products like cheese can help to keep our teeth free of cavities. Here are some of its other health benefits that you need to know about:

Improves immunity: Different studies have shown that cheese helps to boost our immunity as it acts as a carrier for probiotic bacteria. Some varieties of cheese like feta and mozzarella have good amounts of probiotics that help to boost our immune system.

Helps in gaining weight the right way: For those who want to gain weight, there is a right and a wrong way of doing it. No one wants to put their health at risk by choosing the wrong foods. Cheese is known for its fat and protein content, and also for the different vitamins and minerals it contains. Hence, cheese is a very good choice for gaining weight in a healthy way.

Lowers the blood pressure: The high levels of calcium that are present in dairy products like cheese can be beneficial in reducing the blood pressure. Lower-fat, low-sodium cheese can be eaten in moderation as part of a healthy diet. This can even help to lower the blood pressure. You may try ricotta cheese, parmesan, cottage cheese, feta, or goat cheese.

Makes us stronger: Eating almost a cup of ricotta cheese a day is believed to improve muscle mass and balance in healthy adults over the age of 60 years. Researchers also believe that the milk proteins casein and whey play a major role in this improvement.

Improves gut health: Fermented foods like cheese and yogurt are rich in probiotic bacteria. Some studies have shown that the healthy gut bacteria can keep cholesterol levels healthy.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.