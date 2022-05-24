Here are six easy tips to deal with oily skin this summer

Summer makes the skin greasier as the weather conditions trigger the sebaceous glands to excrete more sebum

Summers are characterised by longer and brighter days with humidity. This makes our skin oilier and even makes our hair look messy. This can be even more problematic for those who already have oily skin as the sebaceous glands get triggered by the Weather Conditions . This can also lead to acne.

Here are a few things that you need to do in order to take care of your oily skin during the Summer season:

1. Apply light moisturiser

Even though your skin is oily, it is still essential to use moisturisers because they hydrate your skin and help prevent excessive sebum secretion. But instead of opting for greasy and oily moisturisers, go for light moisturisers that give a matt effect.

2. Use face masks

Prefer using natural face masks that are made from multani mitti or sandalwood. These face masks help to remove impurities from the face and also soak excess oil from the skin giving a natural look.

3. Use blotting paper

This is really a miracle paper that can absorb all the excess oil from your skin. If you feel that your skin is getting greasy during the day, use blotting paper to remove the oil from the skin. This product is a must for your summer skincare.

4. Try micellar water

Micellar water is a good option for wiping off the extra oil on your skin. The best thing is that it doesn’t need to be rinsed off.

5. Avoid washing your face often

When we wash our face too often it become dry. The brain then signals the body to produce more oil to 'replenish' the lost oil/moisture. So, rather than saving your face from extra oil, you just end up with an oilier skin.

6. Watch what you eat and drink

Your diet plays an important role in keeping your skin healthy. Avoid eating oily, and fried foods. Try to eat a healthy and balanced diet including fruits and green leafy vegetables. Add antioxidant rich foods to your diet and avoid fast food.

