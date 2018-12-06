Yogi Adityanath meets slain cop Subodh Kumar Singh's family, promises justice as police fail to trace prime accused in Bulandshahr violence

The family of Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was murdered by a violent mob in a case of alleged cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, met with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Thursday. On Tuesday, Adityanath declared a compensation of Rs 50 lakh for the family. However, Singh's sister said, "We do not want money. The chief minister only keeps saying 'cow, cow, cow'."

#Lucknow: Family of Inspector Subodh Singh met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and UP DGP OP Singh at CM residence. #BulandshahrViolence pic.twitter.com/orQCqVAsUn — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 6, 2018

Speaking to the media after the meeting concluded, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh said that Adityanath has assured Singh's family that justice will be done. "A high level probe has also been ordered," the top cop told the media. Even as the family was promised justice, it is important to note that the prime accused in the case, who are linked to right wing groups, are still at large and busy releasing video statements claiming their innocence. One of the accused Yogesh Raj released his video on Wednesday, while Shikhar Agarwal released his video on Thursday.

The DGP's press conference did not mention the efforts undertaken by the state government to apprehend the accused neither did he discuss how far the investigation has progressed.

The SHO's family had alleged that Singh was killed because he worked on the Dadri case. Singh's wife said, "He worked with utter honesty and took all the responsibility on himself. This is not the first incident, he had bullet injuries twice before. But now nobody is giving him justice."

Shrey Pratap Singh, son of Police inspector Subodh Singh: We met the Chief Minister and he has assured us that we will get justice #BulandshahrViolence pic.twitter.com/ezL2MBqTAy — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 6, 2018

On Monday, Singh was shot dead by a mob which turned violent over an alleged case of cow slaughter near Chingrawati village, under the Siana police station limits. Singh was the station house officer (SHO) at the Siana police station. The mob, which was comprised of members of various Hindu groups and locals, brought an animal's remains to the police station and demanded action against the culprits. They also raised slogans against the police administration and blocked the Bulandshahr-Garh highway.

Singh was associated with the Dadri lynching case from 28 September, 2015 to 9 November, 2015. According to reports, he was instrumental in the arrest of the accused, but was later transferred to Varanasi and the chargesheet of the case was filed by another officer.

The incident has caused an uproar, with several politicians and sections of the media condemning chief minister and demanding action against the perpetrators of the crime.