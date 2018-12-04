Bulandshahr violence: BJP youth wing leader Shikhar Agarwal, Bajrang Dal and VHP leader named in Subodh Singh's murder

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two people and registered two FIRs, naming 27 people, against the violent protests which broke out after the alleged cattle slaughter in the state’s Bulandshahr district on Monday. The FIR also mentions 60 unnamed people. The other FIR is against the accused of the alleged cattle slaughter. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to investigate the case.

Leaders of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have been mentioned in the FIR. Yogesh Raj, one of the prime accused, is the Bajrang Dal's district head for Bulandshahr. Apart from him, Shikhar Agarwal, named in FIR, is linked with BJP's youth wing in Siana while Upendra Raghav is said to be linked with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, sources have said.

Violence broke out in Bulandshahr on Monday over the alleged illegal slaughter of cattle, leaving a police inspector, Subodh Kumar Singh and a youth dead as a mob went on a rampage torching a police post and clashed with police, which opened fire to control the situation, officials said. The incident took place near the Chingrawathi crossing, where hundreds of people had gathered. The protesters entered into a scuffle with the local police and the crowd started pelting stones at them. The inspector who was posted at Siana Police Station suffered a gunshot injury in addition to wounds from hard and blunt objects.

Here are the names of the 27 people named in the FIR and their area of residence:

Yogesh Raj, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Vishal Tyagi, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Satendra Rajput, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Chaman, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Devendra, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Upendra Raghav, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Ravi Sainu, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Ashish Chouhan, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Shikhar Agarwal, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Rajkumar Pradhan, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Jeetu, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Sachin, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Ramesh Jogi, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Vineet, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Sourabh, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Sumeet, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Chotu, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Satish, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Vikas Tyagi, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Pawan, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Vikrant Tyagi, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Bablu, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Ankur, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Robin, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Tinku, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Guddu, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr Harendra, Siana Tehsil, Bulandshahr

With inputs from agencies