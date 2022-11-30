New Delhi: Aftab Amin Poonawala in his polygraph test has allegedly admitted to murdering his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and disposing of her body in a jungle. The 28-year-old has also confessed that he had relationship with several girls.

A report by Dainik Jagran quoted police source saying that Aftab, during the polygraph test, has said that even if he is hanged to death for murdering Sharddha, he would not be sorry since he will be remembered as a hero when he “walks into paradise and will be offered ‘Hoors’ in ‘Jannat'”

Had 20 Hindu girlfriends

Reportedly, Aftab has also told investigators that he had trapped 20 more Hindu girls on Bumble. He confessed that he lured them in love relationships.

The team of investigators said that during the polygraph test at West Delhi’s Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Aftab answered all the questions confidently.

Notably, after murdering Shraddha, Aftab had dismembered her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre refrigerator for almost three weeks before disposing them.

During this time, Aftab called several of his Bumble dates to his Delhi flat. He even gifted Shraddha’s gold ring, which he pulled out of her finger while chopping her body, to a psychologist he invited on a date at his apartment.

Aftab showed no remorse

During the polygraph test, Aftab expressed no remorse of allegedly murdering Shraddha and ‘butchering’ her body into pieces.

Aftab said that he does not feel bad about killing Shraddha and chopping off her body. He allegedly even confessed to the police his plan to kill his live-in partner in Mumbai itself.

He will now be taken for the narco-analysis test, which is also known as a lie-detection process, on 1 December. Notably, the findings of both polygraph and narco-analysis are not admissible as evidence in the court.

A Delhi court has ordered the police to complete the narco-analysis test within five days and warned not to use any third-degree measures. Aftab has also consented to the test.

Earlier, the Delhi Police told the court that Aftab has been misleading the investigators and was not cooperating in the probe.

Aftab allegedly murdered Shraddha on 18 May, 2022. The case came to fore in November this year when the police started looking out for Shradhha following a missing complaint by her family members.

