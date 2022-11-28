Shraddha Walkar murder: Drug peddler, who 'supplied' weed, marijuana to Aftab Poonawala, arrested from Surat
Faisal Abdul Momin, a 31-year-old resident of the Muslim Committee building at Dindayal Nagar in Vasai West, was arrested by Gujarat police over suspicion of having supplied drugs to Aftab Poonawala at his Vasai home
New Delhi: The drug peddler who is said to be close to Aftab Poonawala, accused in Shraddha Walkar murder case, has been nabbed in Gujarat’s Surat.
Aftab, during the probe in the Delhi murder case, told police that he regularly did drugs.
Faisal Abdul Momin, a 31-year-old resident of the Muslim Committee building at Dindayal Nagar in Vasai West, was arrested by the Gujarat police over suspicion of having supplied drugs to Aftab at his Vasai home, where he was staying with Shraddha before moving to Delhi.
Acting on inputs, Surat police have arrested Aniket Shinde, Sanjay Kailash Chandra Pal, V Choudhary and Faisal Momin. During interrogation, it was found out that Faisal Momin allegedly had connection with Aftab Poonawala.
The Delhi Police, probing the Shraddha murder case, are expected to visit Surat to interrogate Faisal Momin.
As per reports, Poonawala was a frequent visitor to Dindayal Nagar as he has friends residing in the area. Also, he and Aftab are said to have many common friends.
Meanwhile, the Surat police will look into Faizal’s call records to find out how Aftab was in touch with him for his drug stock.
Aftab was smoking marijuana as he dismembered Shraddha
During questioning, Aftab had confessed that he used to smoke weed, marijuana and was a habitual drug consumer.
On the day of her murder (18 May, 2022), the couple was fighting over the expenses of the house and on issues of bringing belonging from Mumbai to Delhi. They were hurling abuses at each other.
After the argument, Aftab left home, smoked marijuana cigarette and returned, police said.
Aftab took 10 hours to chop Shraddha’s body into 35 pieces. During this, he took breaks as he got tired and drank beer, smoked, ordered food from Zomato.
He then disposed of the pieces into forest areas of Mehrauli and Chhatarpur. Shraddha’s skull is yet to be found.
Aftab polygraph test today
Aftab Poonawala will undergo another session of polygraph test at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini on Monday.
During the first round of the polygraph test, he complained of fever and was taken to hospital.
His narco test will likely happen on 5 December.
