New Delhi: Aftab Amin Poonawala narco-analysis test will be conducted on Thursday, December 1. A Delhi court today allowed the police, probing the Shradhha Walkar murder case, to conduct the test of the 28-year-old accused.

Aftab’s narco-analysis test will be conducted at Delhi’s Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, which is the only hospital in north India which provides the facility.

Meanwhile, accused in Shraddha murder case, Aftab was taken to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in west Delhi’s Rohini on Tuesday for the fifth session of polygraph test.

Security has been heightened at the FSL after a police van carrying Aftab was attacked by sword-wielding men. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have been deployed outside the FSL office since late last evening.

FSL director Sanjeev Gupta said that the polygraph test is lagging as Aftab reportedly had been “misleading” the investigating officers.

“The expert team is conducting polygraph tests… Once our tests are completed, the narco test will be conducted,” Gupta said.

Dr Naveen Kumar, the Nodal Officer of the narco test, said that the narco-analysis tests are done only after the Forensic Science Laboratory completes its tests and investigations.

“Before the narco test, the FSL team have some process in which they conduct a polygraph test and analyze the person. Then they sent a formal request to us once they are satisfied with their investigation. On the day of the narco, the subject is called in fasting condition and on camera we explain the procedure to the patient. We also take the consent of the subject and he/she can also refuse to undergo the test too. After the concert, we start with the procedure,” he added.

Who are present during narco-analysis test?

Only doctors are present at the time of the narco test and no police personnel are allowed inside the operation theatre.

Aftab is accused of murdering his live-in partner Shraddha and chopping her body into 35 pieces.

After dismembering her body for 10 hours, Aftab stored them in a 300-litre refrigerator for about three weeks before dumping them in forest areas in Delhi and Gurugram.

Earlier, Delhi Police said that Aftab was giving misleading answers to questions and misleading the investigation.

With inputs from agencies

