Weekend lockdown, night curfew return: As COVID-19 cases rise, check list of states that have imposed curbs

Delhi has already imposed a weekend lockdown. Mumbai, meanwhile, is mulling over whether to impose a weekend curfew, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be reviewing the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra

The rise in COVID-19 cases has prompted authorities across India to impose a weekend lockdown and night curfews, thereby restricting the movement of people at a time when mass gatherings are potential super spreaders.

India recorded above one lakh positive cases after 214 days, taking the total reported caseload to 3,52,26,386. This includes 3,007 Omicron cases reported from 27 states and UTs, according to data from the union health ministry data.

Here is what you need to know about weekend and night curfews being imposed in various states:

Delhi

The rise in COVID-19 cases has prompted Delhi authorities to impose a weekend curfew from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am in the city.

A look at some of the curbs:

A weekend curfew in the city; no non-essential movement will be allowed during the weekend curfew

All government employees, barring essential services, will ‘work from home’

Private offices will function at 50 percent capacity

The seating cap in buses and metro will be increased to 100 percent to avoid crowding at stops and stations. However, there will be no entry without masks

Maharashtra

Maharashtra government has said that in case of enclosed spaces like cinema halls, theatres, marriage halls, convention halls, etc. are allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity whereas open spaces are allowed to operate with up to 25 percent capacity. The state government has also appealed to people observing COVID-appropriate behavior such as social distancing and wearing masks.

Punjab

The Punjab government earlier this week has ordered the closure of schools and colleges and the imposition of a night curfew to restrict public movement following a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the state over the past few days.

Announcing the new restrictions, OP Soni, Punjab health minister said that the third wave had arrived and face masks should be mandatory for everyone.

According to the order, the movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am within municipal limits of all the cities and towns of Punjab.

All educational institutions, including schools, colleges, universities, and coaching institutions, shall remain closed, it further said.

Bars, cinema halls, multiplexes, malls, restaurants, spas, museums, and zoos shall be allowed to operate at 50 percent of their capacity subject to all staff present being fully vaccinated, the order read. Sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools, and gyms (except those being used for training of sportspersons for participation in national or international events) shall remain closed , it said, adding no spectators or visitors will be allowed there.

Karnataka

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government decided to impose stricter restrictions.

As per the order:

Night curfew has been extended for two weeks across the state. The curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am.

The State Secretariat will run with 50 percent strength, with officials below the rank of Under Secretary.

During the weekend curfew, public transport (including Bengaluru Metro) will operate under the direction of the Chief Executive of that particular organisation.

From 6 January, all schools and colleges will be shut in Bengaluru Urban district, except for Classes X, XI and XII. Only medical and paramedical colleges remain open.

Pubs, restaurants, clubs, hotels, bars, etc are allowed to run with 50 percent seating capacity and strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed on the premises.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, auditoriums, etc will function with 50 percent seating capacity and must allow only fully-vaccinated people.

Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced night curfews from tomorrow and also enforced a shutdown on Sundays to fight against the rising COVID-19 cases. The night curfew timing is 10 pm to 5 am.

According to the latest rules issued by the state government, a total shutdown will be imposed on Sundays. Furthermore, people will not be allowed into places of worship from Friday to Sunday.

Public transport will operate at 50 percent capacity only. Due to the lockdown on Sunday, the mass COVID-19 vaccination camp that was scheduled to be held on 9 January, has been shifted to Saturday, 8 January.

Restaurant takeaways will be allowed between 7 am and 10 pm. No food delivery will be allowed after this time, the new rules said.

Haryana

The Haryana government has ordered the closure of malls, theatres, multiplexes and entertainment parks. Sports complexes and swimming pools have been shut down for spectators while athletes training for competitions can avail these services.

Offices have been advised to work at 50 percent capacity while the rest work from home. Bars and restaurants have also been allowed to function at half their seating capacity.

The restrictions would be enforced in districts that have been classified as ‘Group-A’ namely, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ambala. Panchkula, Sonipat. Kamal. Panipat, Kurukshetra. Yamunanagar, Rohtak and Jhajhar. The state has also moved to restrict the movement of those unvaccinated in public places.

Chandigarh

A night curfew will be imposed in Chandigarh from Friday, while all educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities and coaching classes will be closed.

According to an official order, under the night curfew, the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will remain prohibited between 10 pm and 5 am.

The new curbs will be applicable until further notice. However, essential activities including emergency services, medical health, transport of essential goods, operation of multiple shifts in industries, offices, etc — both government and private — the movement of persons and goods on national and state highways and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes will be permitted.

Assam

The Assam government has revised the timings of night curfew to 10 pm to 6 am, starting from Saturday (January 8). Also, only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter hotels, restaurants, government offices, shopping malls, multiplexes, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a press conference on the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The chief minister said that the restaurants will be allowed to operate at 100% seating capacity with fully vaccinated persons. No standing customer will be allowed

All schools up to Class VIII in Kamrup-Metropolitan district and up to Class V in all other districts will remain closed from January 8 and no physical classes are allowed till 30 January, the chief minister announced.

With inputs from agencies

