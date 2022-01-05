Tamil Nadu announces complete lockdown on Sundays, night curfew from tomorrow amid rising COVID-19 cases

Restaurant takeaways will be allowed between 7 am and 10 pm. No food delivery will be allowed after this time, the new rules said

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced night curfews from tomorrow and also enforced a shutdown on Sundays to fight against the rising COVID-19 cases. The night curfew timing are 10 pm to 5 am.

According to the latest rules issued by the state government, a total shutdown will be imposed on Sundays. Furthermore, people will not be allowed into places of worship from Friday to Sunday.

Public transport will operate at 50 percent capacity only. Due to the lockdown on Sunday, the mass COVID-19 vaccination camp that was scheduled to be held on 9 January, has been shifted to Saturday, 8 January.

Restaurant takeaways will be allowed between 7 am and 10 pm. No food delivery will be allowed after this time, the new rules said.

With the exception of medical colleges, all other colleges and technical institutes in the state will be closed. Online classes will be held for Classes 1 to 9 while physical classes will be held for Class 10, 11 and 12 to help them prepare for their upcoming exams.

The government has also asked collectors to ensure that vegetable and fish markets are shifted to avoid overcrowding.

Furthermore, the state has also deferred all public and private Pongal celebrations. As per the latest norms, a cap of 50 people has been allowed for funerals and 100 people for weddings.

Clubs, sporting venues, gyms and cinema halls can only function on 50 percent capacity. Amusement parks and entertainment centres will be closed, as per the latest restrictions. Beaches will only be open for walking.

Private companies in the IT sector and manufacturing factories will be open.

Tamil Nadu reported 2,731 fresh cases on 4 January. It is the latest state to impose coronavirus restrictions after Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, New Delhi and Maharashtra.