Karnataka imposes new COVID-19 restrictions: Check what's allowed and what's not here

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, with over 2,000 fresh cases in Bengaluru alone on 4 January, the state government decided to impose stricter restrictions. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's government will also press weekend curfew and extend the ongoing night curfew for two weeks to contain the spread of the virus.

As per the new orders, eateries, restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, hotels will now operate with 50 percent capacity. Additionally, multiplexes, cinema halls, auditoriums and theatres will also function with 50 percent seating capacity from today.

Below are the new COVID restrictions in Karnataka:

Night Curfew has been extended for two weeks across the state. The curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am.

The State Secretariat will run with 50 percent strength, with officials below the rank of Under Secretary.

During the weekend curfew, public transport (including Bengaluru Metro) will operate under the direction of the Chief Executive of that particular organisation

From 6 January, all schools and colleges will be shut in Bengaluru Urban district, except for Classes X, XI and XII. Only medical and paramedical colleges remain open.

Pubs, restaurants, clubs, hotels, bars, etc are allowed to run with 50 percent seating capacity and strict adherence to COVID-19 SOPs. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed on the premises.

Cinema halls, multiplexes, auditoriums, etc will function with 50 percent seating capacity and must allow only fully-vaccinated people.

Only 200 people are allowed to participate in marriage functions held in open spaces, whereas only 100 people are allowed to attend the function in closed spaces.

Religious places will be open only for Darshan. No seva and prasad offerings are allowed. 50 fully-vaccinated people are allowed at a given time.

During weekdays, shopping complexes, malls and all stand-alone shops can operate as usual

Gyms and swimming pools can operate at 50 percent capacity. Entry will be restricted to only fully-vaccinated people.

Sports complexes and stadiums can function with 50 percent capacity.

The state government has banned all dharnas and rallies till the next order

Currently, Karnataka has 13,561 active cases of coronavirus, as per the health ministry. The state has recorded four deaths due to COVID-19 on 4 January. The new cases have led the cumulative infections and fatalities to 30,13,326 and 38,355 respectively.