WATCH: Nita Ambani delivers speech at NMACC Mumbai

Mumbai: Nita Ambani on Saturday made a speech at the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

After a night of the star-studded grand opening, it was time to open the doors of NMACC. Nita Ambani performed gracefully at the centre’s Grand Theatre.

“On behalf of our Cultural Centre, and the entire team of Civilization to Nation, a heartfelt thank you for being our first and most spectacular audience! It has been a huge pleasure and an honour to present this musical chronicle of India. As they say, India is where it all started,” she said.

She added, “Our culture has not just survived, but thrived, over thousands of years. We are one of the oldest living civilizations of the world. Also, the most diverse. And at the same time, we have one of the world’s youngest populations. Today, we are in the Amrit Kaal of Modern India.”

Describing the motto of NMACC, Nita Ambani said, “Culture weaves the threads of mutual understanding, tolerance and respect that knit communities and countries together. Culture brings hope and happiness to humanity. Therefore, as an artist, I hope this centre becomes a

space that celebrates the arts, the artists, and the audience. A space where our people can feel proud of their heritage.”

“We envision this centre to become home not only to the finest talent from Indian cities, but also from our small towns and remotest villages. I truly hope this space continues to inspire and empower our future generations,” she added.

Talking about her performance at the NMACC Grand Theatre, Nita Ambani said she felt the same excitement as a six-year-old Nita.

“As I performed on stage in this Grand Theatre today, I couldn’t help but feel the same excitement of the Nita, when she was six years old! Even after all these decades of being on stage, I still feel the same energy and gratitude I felt at that young age. Be it for my Bharatnatyam performances, or the college plays that I worked on. I still remember my first play in college was with a young talented actor called Feroz. And as they say, life comes a full circle… I’m delighted to have my friend Feroz right here with me today, as the director of the first theatrical presented by the NMACC!” she said.

“Before I end, I want to thank my family for their faith and trust in me. I especially wish to remember my father-in-law, Shri Dhirubhai Ambani, who believed in women’s empowerment and encouraged me to think big and pursue my dreams. I was deeply moved while performing on the bhajan Raghupati Raghav, a favourite of my father Shri Ravindrabhai, whose gentleness and compassion continue to guide me,” she said in conclusion.

“And now, with immense pride and joy, I declare the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre open.”

