'Showcasing best of India to world': Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opens in Mumbai
Strategically located in the city’s central precinct of Bandra Kurla Complex, the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of art, conceived to spark artistic curiosity within the community
1/11
The grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre took place today in Mumbai. The event saw the attendance of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and Ajay Piramal, among others. Strategically located in the city’s central precinct of Bandra Kurla Complex, the Nita<br />Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary<br />space in the sphere of art, conceived to spark artistic curiosity within the community.
2/11
Describing the centre as “our commitment to preserve and promote Indian arts.” Nita Ambani, Founder-Chairperson of Reliance Foundation said, “I hope our spaces<br />nurture and inspire talent, bringing people together from across India and the world.” Built with a passion for preserving and promoting India’s vast repository of art and<br />craft, the centre aims to spotlight the country’s rich cultural legacy.
3/11
Akash Ambani with his wife Shloka Mehta attended the star-studded event in Mumbai’s Jio World Centre. With the inauguration of NMACC, the centre will mark another definitive step in strengthening India’s cultural infrastructure and bringing to fruition the best of India and the world in the sphere of arts.
4/11
Earlier today, the Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation Nita Ambani performed traditional puja on Ramnavmi on Thursday to seek the Almighty’s blessings on the eve of the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. The launch programming features a specially curated art and craft exposition called ‘Swadesh’ along with three blockbuster shows – a musical theatrical.
5/11
Meticulously designed for immersive experiences, every performance at The Grand<br />Theatre is magical, thanks to the combination of a world-class integrated Dolby Atmos surround sound system and virtual acoustic system, ingenious seating arrangement, and a programmable lighting system, which, enhanced by 8,400+ Swarovski crystals creates a unique, multi-dimensional experience.
6/11
Akash Ambani posing with Anand Piramal at the inauguration of NMACC. The Centre will be highly inclusive with free access for children, students, senior citizens, and the differently abled, and will strongly focus on community nurturing programmes, including school and college outreach and competitions, awards for Arts teachers, in-residency Guru-shishya programs, art literacy programs for adults.
7/11
Radhanath Swamiji at the grand opening of NMACC. The launch of the centre was also attended by celebrities from across the world. The launch programming has been imagined to highlight India’s immense cultural impact and provide a platform where the artist meets the audience.
8/11
Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Ajay Piramal pose for a picture at the launch of NMACC. Speaking on NMACC, Isha Ambani said, “The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre<br />is so much more than a space – it is the culmination of my mother’s passion for arts,<br />culture and her love for India. She has always dreamt of creating a platform that<br />would be welcoming to audiences, artists, performers and creatives at large.”
9/11
A four-storey dedicated art space, situated right next to the fountain of joy at the<br />Jio World Centre has been designed to showcase treasures of global and Indian art<br />to the audience in India through a shifting array of installations and exhibits. In a<br />nutshell, it enables India to see the world through a wider cultural lens.
10/11
Sachin Tendulkar with his wife Anjali and daughter Sara attend the grand opening of NMACC in Mumbai. The cultural centre seamlessly integrates public art into its transformative spaces,<br />creating a visually stimulating, unique environment that engages viewers in<br />conversation.
11/11
The Grand Theatre is the crown jewel of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. With state-of-the-art facilities that have never been seen before in India, the expansive space offers audiences the opportunity to witness performance art at an entirely new scale.