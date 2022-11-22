New Delhi: The country is currently in a turmoil over the Shraddha Walkar murder case, where her 28-year-old’s live-in partner Aftab Poonawala strangled and then chopped her into 35 pieces, scattering them across Delhi-NCR over the course of a few days. Amid all this, a video from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr has emerged which shows a youth named Rashid Khan justifying Aftab’s butchery.

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga shared the viral clip in which the person is seen justifying the heinous act by Aftab. The political leader has urged the Uttar Pradesh Police to take action against Rashid Khan.

Muslim man justifies Aftab’ grisly murder of Shraddha Walkar

In the viral clip, the man can be seen saying, “If a man’s mood is not right, why 35? he can cut a woman into 36 pieces as well.”

When the female interviewer asks him where he is being trained in such thoughts, the man retorts “Why training, just take a knife and start cutting (he shows stabbing motions).”

The interviewer goes on to inquire if he has experience of such crimes, to which he says, “Yes, I have experience… if someone argues with me, I will cut them up…”

On being asked in Aftab was right in murdering Shraddha, he replied, “Could be a mistake or the right thing…he didn’t chop into too many pieces, just 35….they both (Shraddha and Aftab) might have made a mistake.”

Aftab’s confession

Meanwhile, Aftab, in his interrogation has revealed that he burnt Shraddha's photos after her and also transferred money that she owed him to his own account from hers.

Notably, on May 26, he ‘took back’ the Rs 54,000 that she owed him out of anger. This transaction was one of the key pointers that led the police to question him.

In the meantime, the Delhi Police team visited the Mehrauli forest thrice on November 16, where they found some bones during the search. The Delhi Police team reached the Mehrauli forest area near the 100-foot road around 9 am, again, and what transpired was shocking. The police found a big bone that appeared to be like a femur bone. During the third round, they found bones like radius-ulna (bone between the wrist and elbow), patella (knee cap) and a femur.

On Tuesday (22 November), Delhi's Saket court granted the Delhi Police four more days of custody of Aftab Poonawala. His five-day police custody ended today.

“Police sought an extension of his (Poonawala’s) police custody remand since the investigation is still underway. Based on our application, we have got four more days of police custody of the accused which will help in collecting more evidence,” a Delhi Police official said.

As per reports, Aftab today gave a rough note to the Delhi Police that has mention of the places where he had disposed Shraddha's mutilated body parts.

In the court today, he said that he has been cooperating with the police and has also given maps of locations to the cops where he dumped the body parts.

