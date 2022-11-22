New Delhi: Aftab Amin Poonawala made notes of the places where he allegedly disposed of 35 chopped parts of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar whom he murdered in May this year. On Tuesday, the 28-year-old accused in the Delhi murder case gave a rough note to police.

According to a report by Times Now, “Aftab has reportedly given a rough note to the Delhi police about the places where he allegedly disposed of the body parts of Shraddha Walkar after killing her.”

Earlier in the day, when he was produced before Delhi’s Saket court, Aftab said that he has been cooperating with the police and has also given maps of locations to the cops where he dumped the body parts.

He assured the court that he would be providing all the details, but he isn’t able to recall most things because it has been very long.

The Delhi Police, investigating Shraddha murder case, is searching for her skull and bones.

The rough note shared to the Delhi Police by Aftab has mention of the locations where he has allegedly thrown away dismembered body parts of Shraddha.

Reports say that Aftab used various furnishing tools, knives, blades to mutilate different body parts of his live-in partner.

During interrogation, he said he had thrown the saw and blade he used to chop off Shraddha’s body in the bushes of DLF Phase 3, Gurugram. He allegedly threw the meat cleaver in a dustbin at the 100-foot road in south Delhi’s Mehrauli, Delhi police sources said.

Aftab allegedly purchased knives from different shops and even bought a saw to chop her body. He crushed her skull and disfugured her face.

A high-level meeting was held at DCP, Hauz Khas office in south Delhi, on Tuesday, which is also being attended by the Commissioner of Police who took brief on the status of the investigation.

Next four days crucial

The Delhi Police was granted four more days of custody of Aftab Poonawala on Tuesday. His five-day police custody ended today.

“Police sought an extension of his (Poonawala’s) police custody remand since the investigation is still underway. Based on our application, we have got four more days of police custody of the accused which will help in collecting more evidence,” a Delhi Police official said.

These four days will be crucial for the Delhi Police as it have a challenge before it to gather the remaining missing pieces of Shraddha’s body which are strong evidence in the case.

The police have collected the samples of blood stains which was found in the kitchen area of Aftab’s flat in south Delhi’s Mehrauli.

A broken piece of jaw has also been recovered by the Delhi Police and the doctors to whom it was shown have confirmed that it appear to be of Shraddha’s because she had earlier undergone through two root canal treatment and one of her molar tooth was missing.

Killed Shraddha ‘in the heat of the moment’, Aftab tells court

Aftab was produced before Delhi’s Saket court on Tuesday where he admitted that he killed Shraddha “in the heat of the moment”.

He also alleged that whatever is being said about him now is “not entirely true”.

Meanwhile, Aftab has shared a sketch of a pond with the Delhi Police where he claims that he dumped Shraddha’s body parts.

Aftab’s lawyer, Avinash, said that the police sought extended custody saying the Investigating Officer has received a sketch of a pond from him where they want to take him for further probe.

“Aftab told the court he is cooperating with the police, and the police are also treating him well. He said he is not misleading them or lying to them. The police also didn’t contest his claim in court,” the lawyer added.

With inputs from agencies

