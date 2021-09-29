Earlier, their performance video on James Bond theme and Bella Ciao from Netflix series Money Heist had also gone viral

Mumbai Police often rule the internet with their hilarious yet effective social media posts. Be it advisories, memes, or wordplays, the social media pages of Mumbai Police are known for surprising followers time and again. Recently, they posted an incredible video of the department's musical band called Khaki Studio performing on a patriotic song that is currently going viral.

The band is seen playing the classic Hindi film song Aye Watan Tere Liye that has left social media users surprised and impressed. The song is from the famous movie Karma which was released in 1959.

“Aye Watan Tere Liye | Khaki Studio | Karma | Mumbai Police Band. Dil Diya Hai Jaan Bhi Denge, Aye Watan Tere Liye! #KhakiStudio elevates the patriotic spirit with a pleasing rendition of Aye Watan Tere Liye from Karma,” Mumbai Police has captioned the post.

Since being shared online, this post has garnered more than 78,000 views and still counting. Along with the likes, the video has also gathered a lot of comments and appreciation worldwide.

This is not the first time when the Mumbai Police band has taken social media by storm. Earlier, their performance video on the iconic James Bond theme made headlines across the country. Following that, they also released a fascinating performance on the theme song Bella Ciao from the Netflix series Money Heist. Like the other two performances, the recent video is on-point and is creating a huge buzz across all social media platforms.

During the recently concluded Ganesh Chaturthi, the Mumbai Police also celebrated the festival in a unique way. They posted an image of Lord Ganesha dressed as a police officer. In the photo, Ganesha is seen in a khaki uniform with a cap. See the post here:

Mumbai Police is known to use memes and GIFs most of the time to inform and educate people regarding various initiatives and issues that take place across the country.