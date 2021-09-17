The idol is presently installed at the house of PI Rajendra Kane at Vile Parle, Mumbai.

As the festival of Ganesh Mahotsav is being celebrated in full swing across several cities in the country, Mumbai Police also celebrated the festival of the elephant-headed god in its unique way.

The Mumbai Police posted a picture of an idol of Lord Ganesh as a police officer. The image showed Ganesha dressed in a khaki uniform and a hat. The photo was posted with the caption “Welcome our new officer in charge, Ganapati Bappa in an IPS avatar,” with the word IPS standing as an acronym for India’s Premier Security.

The picture garnered lots of love and appreciation on social media, receiving over 79,000 likes on Instagram. Several users were appreciative of the depiction of Ganesha as a frontline worker.

Mumbai Police has always been on point with their social media posts. The department was earlier in the news when its band, called Khaki Studio, performed an instrumental version of Bella Ciao, the anthem of the hit Netflix series Money Heist. The band had also performed the James Bond theme earlier.

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated with curbs in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ten-day festival is being observed in a muted manner across the country. In Mumbai, no processions or visits to the Ganpati pandals are allowed. All prominent Ganesh pandals are streaming pujas and rituals online.

Curbs have been imposed on the observance of the festival in other regions as well. The Tamil Nadu government has extended lockdown restrictions in the state, advising people to limit celebrations at their homes. Permission has been given to individuals for immersion of the idol, but no processions have been allowed.

In Delhi, public celebrations of the Ganesh Mahotsav have been banned. The state government has forbidden people to assemble in public gatherings for the celebrations. The installation of Lord Ganesh’s idols in pandals or public places has also been forbidden by the government.