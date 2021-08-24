Watch: Mumbai Police’s band wows social media with James Bond theme performance

“Mumbai Police's Band! Presenting to you, ‘Khaki Studio’ - A Tribute to Monty Norman’s ‘James Bond Theme’, arranged by Head Constable Zameer Shaikh,' reads the caption along with the video

Mumbai police and their social media team have always done things that have won hearts across the country. This time again they are not just winning hearts but also making headlines by showing their lighter side.

The Mumbai Police has come up with a wonderful performance featuring the department’s band. Known as 'Khaki Studio,' the band is captured playing the James Bond theme track.

While police bands are known for their patriotic song, Mumbai Police came up with an interesting choice and moved from Indian song, to performing iconic Hollywood music from James Bond films.

A video of the same was shared on their YouTube and Twitter page, which has currently gone viral.

Taking a look at the video here:



In the video, the band can be seen playing the theme song with instruments including saxophone, clarinet, trumpet, trombone, and others. There are over 30 members from the force who have amazed people with their stunning performance bringing together the tune composed by renowned musician Monty Norman.

Since being shared on social media, the video has been viewed over 2,800 times and the count is increasing. The followers showed their love for the performance and many couldn’t stop praising the band, who came up with such an idea.

From spreading awareness to adhering to strict rules, Mumbai Police have always come up with interesting ideas, memes, and captions for common people. Share us your thoughts on seeing this video?