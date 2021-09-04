Mumbai Police has always been on top of social media trends and their Khaki Studio is no exception. It was recently in the news for their rendition of the James Bond theme track

As Netflix dropped the new episodes of the fifth season of Money Heist or La Casa de Papel, Mumbai Police also joined in the hype, with an energetic rendition of the show’s hit anthem Bella Ciao.

The instrumental rendition was performed by the Mumbai Police Band, also called Khaki Studio. Writing that the band was trying “to pull a heist on your heart one more time,” the video of the performance was released by Mumbai Police on its Instagram and Twitter handles.

The video has gone viral on social media, garnering positive reactions on the Internet. The performance also caught the eye of Netflix, with the streaming giant replying that it always loves “a well-coordinated plan”.

We always love a well-coordinated plan 👌❤️ — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 3, 2021

Several social media users posted appreciative comments about the energetic performance. However, some also saw the funny side, reminding others that a police band was performing a song that was sung by thieves in the show.

Mumbai Police has always been on top of social media trends and Khaki Studio is no exception. The band was recently in the news for their rendition of the James Bond theme track.

The first part of the latest season of the globally successful show Money Heist released yesterday, 3 September, amid a huge fan frenzy. A Jaipur-based firm, Verve Logic, even offered its employees a holiday to binge-watch the Spanish drama.

The first volume featured five episodes, with the first one being titled, ‘The End of the Road'. The second volume of the fifth and final season will be released on 3 December.

The new season continues from the fourth season’s cliff-hanger, with the gang being trapped inside the Bank of Spain while the Professor (Álvaro Morte) comes face to face with his nemesis, Inspector Alice Sierra (Najwa Nimri).

Money Heist features an ensemble cast including Álvaro Morte, Miguel Herrán, Úrsula Corberó, Jaime Lorente, Hovik Keuchkerian, Itziar Ituño and Esther Acebo, among others.