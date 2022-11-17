India

Watch: Man jumps from sixth floor of Mumbai’s Mantralaya building, lands on safety net

In a shocking incident, a man on Thursday jumped from the sixth floor of the Mantralaya building in Mumbai but was saved after he landed on a safety net installed in the building.

FP Staff November 17, 2022 16:41:28 IST
Screengrab from Twitter

The video of the incident shared by news agency ANI shows the man, a resident of Beed, balancing himself on the net with a bag on his back as he tries to communicate with the onlookers.

According to reports, the man, who stood on the safety net for quite some time, was rescued and later detained by the police.

In another video shared by a Twitter user, he can be heard telling people that his fiancé was raped while Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister of the state. He said that a letter was written four times, but nothing was done to punish the accused.

Police said the investigation is on to ascertain what led him to take such a step.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: November 17, 2022 16:41:28 IST

TAGS:

