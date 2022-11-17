Watch: Man jumps from sixth floor of Mumbai’s Mantralaya building, lands on safety net

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man on Thursday jumped from the sixth floor of the Mantralaya building in Mumbai but was saved after he landed on a safety net installed in the building.

The video of the incident shared by news agency ANI shows the man, a resident of Beed, balancing himself on the net with a bag on his back as he tries to communicate with the onlookers.

#WATCH | Man jumps from the 6th floor of Mantralaya (the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra govt in Mumbai), lands in safety net installed in the building; man rescued, police investigation underway Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/thfCABXoaS — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

According to reports, the man, who stood on the safety net for quite some time, was rescued and later detained by the police.

In another video shared by a Twitter user, he can be heard telling people that his fiancé was raped while Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister of the state. He said that a letter was written four times, but nothing was done to punish the accused.

Police detained a youth from Beed who jumped from sixth floor of Mantralaya and made an attempt to commit suicide

He claimed there his fiency was raped in the past but there is no progress against the culprit @fpjindia pic.twitter.com/fNWGco1Gsh — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) November 17, 2022

Police said the investigation is on to ascertain what led him to take such a step.

With inputs from agencies

