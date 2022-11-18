Maharashtra: 43-year-old man jumps off Mantralaya's 6th floor to seek impartial probe into girlfriend’s death

Mumbai: A 43-year-old man jumped from the sixth floor of the Mantralaya building, the headquarters of the Maharashtra government on Thursday. The man was saved by the safety nets. He was rescued and taken to GT hospital for treatment as he sustained fractures on his chin and an injury to his right eye as he hit plywood when he jumped.

#WATCH | Man jumps from the 6th floor of Mantralaya (the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra govt in Mumbai), lands in safety net installed in the building; man rescued, police investigation underway Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/thfCABXoaS — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022

Reportedly, the man, identified as Bapu Mokashe, an electrical engineer from Maharashtra's Beed, claimed that his girlfriend was raped and later, died by suicide in the year 2018. Since then, he had been consistently following up on the case to seek justice, however, failed to get any response. He alleged that the police did not conduct a fair investigation into the case.

According to Hindustan Times, the police said Mokashe reached Mantralaya demanding that the case that involves the death of his girlfriend be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for proper investigation. He intended to meet officers at the home department, but he couldn’t meet due to a cabinet meeting.

