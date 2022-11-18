Maharashtra: 43-year-old man jumps off Mantralaya's 6th floor to seek impartial probe into girlfriend’s death
Reportedly, the man, identified as Bapu Mokashe, an electrical engineer from Maharashtra's Beed, claimed that his girlfriend was raped and later, died by suicide in the year 2018
Mumbai: A 43-year-old man jumped from the sixth floor of the Mantralaya building, the headquarters of the Maharashtra government on Thursday. The man was saved by the safety nets. He was rescued and taken to GT hospital for treatment as he sustained fractures on his chin and an injury to his right eye as he hit plywood when he jumped.
#WATCH | Man jumps from the 6th floor of Mantralaya (the administrative headquarters of Maharashtra govt in Mumbai), lands in safety net installed in the building; man rescued, police investigation underway
Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/thfCABXoaS
— ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2022
Reportedly, the man, identified as Bapu Mokashe, an electrical engineer from Maharashtra's Beed, claimed that his girlfriend was raped and later, died by suicide in the year 2018. Since then, he had been consistently following up on the case to seek justice, however, failed to get any response. He alleged that the police did not conduct a fair investigation into the case.
According to Hindustan Times, the police said Mokashe reached Mantralaya demanding that the case that involves the death of his girlfriend be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for proper investigation. He intended to meet officers at the home department, but he couldn’t meet due to a cabinet meeting.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Supreme Court seeks reports of Satara DC, deputy conservator of forests on demolition near Afzal Khan's tomb
A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandarchud and Justice Hima Kohli was apprised by the Maharashtra government that the demolition drive, against whom the instant plea was moved, was over and illegal structures built on government and forest land were razed
Explained: Why Sudha Murthy has received flak for meeting Hindutva leader Sambhaji Bhide
A video of author and philanthropist Sudha Murthy touching the feet of Hindutva right-wing outfit leader Sambhaji Bhide has raised eyebrows. Bhide was recently in news for refusing to speak to a reporter as she was not wearing a 'bindi'
Central Bank of India raises fixed deposit interest rates; check latest rates here
CBI offers 6.25 per cent interest on deposits worth Rs 2 crore to Rs 10 crore maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years