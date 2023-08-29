WATCH: Farmers jump in the well of Maharashtra Mantralaya building, use safety nets as bouncy

Farmers from different parts of Maharashtra barged into the Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the state government Tuesday to demand better compensation for their land.

#WATCH | Farmers inside the Mantralaya building protesting against the Maharashtra govt demanding proper compensation for their land jump on protective net placed on the first floor of the building in Mumbai; police action underway State Minister Dadaji Bhuse is speaking with… pic.twitter.com/9Jke4tvVxn — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2023

In the video, farmers can be seen jumping on a protective net placed on the first floor of the building.

State Minister Dadaji Bhuse is currently holding discussions with the protesting farmers inside the Mantralaya building.

Meanwhile, some of the farmers have been detained and sent to Marine Drive police station.

The chaotic scenes at the Mantralaya come a day after several farmers protested in front of MLA Vinod Agrawal’s office in Gondia City in Maharashtra on Monday seeking his intervention for the immediate release of pending payment by a cooperative society for procurement of paddy.

The society had allegedly procured 28,059 quintals of paddy worth Rs 5.72 crore from more than 400 farmers but failed to comply with marketing federation norms, the agitators claimed. A police complaint was lodged against 11 directors and four employees of the society but no arrest has been made so far, they said.

With inputs from PTI