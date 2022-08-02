Watch: Elephant struggles to get jackfruit high up on tree; here's how it got its favourite fruit

'Jackfruit is to Elephants what Mangoes are to humans.. and the applause by humans at the successful effort of this determined elephant to get to Jackfruits is absolutely heartwarming', wrote Sahu will sharing the clip

All of us often go to extreme lengths to have our favourite food if we get a craving for it. Turns out, elephants are no different. A video of a jumbo stretching itself and making efforts to reach a jackfruit high up on a tree has gone viral.

The video was posted by Supriya Sahu, the Additional Chief Secretary Environment Climate Change & Forests, Government of Tamil Nadu.

The clip sees an elephant shaking the tree so that the jackfruits can fall down. When that does not happen, it raises itself up on its hind legs. In the background, a couple of people can be heard laughing at the animal. Supporting itself with the help of the tree, the jumbo then stretches its trunk and snatches the jackfruit at the top of the tree. The people then applaud its efforts as the video ends.

“Jackfruit is to Elephants what Mangoes are to humans.. and the applause by humans at the successful effort of this determined elephant to get to Jackfruits is absolutely heartwarming”, wrote Sahu will sharing the clip.

Jackfruit is to Elephants what Mangoes are to humans.. and the applause by humans at the successful effort of this determined elephant to get to Jackfruits is absolutely heartwarming 😝 video- shared pic.twitter.com/Gx83TST8kV — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 1, 2022

The clip led to a flurry of reactions on Twitter, with several users laughing out loud at the jumbo’s efforts to get to its favourite food. Here are some of the reactions:

What tremendous power..to be streching up to that height. They have power even to crash down the tree in one push. — Sonali Das (@SonaliD82403754) August 1, 2022

One of the most intelligent animals, could’ve easily uproot the tree but aware the importance of the giver. Thanks for sharing. — Gaurav (@Gaurav03252720) August 1, 2022

Wow! Where there is a will, there is a way. Loved the way he reached it 💜 — radhika shastry (@radhikashastry) August 2, 2022

Oh man .. that’s atleast a 60ft stretch! — Jayson Pereira (@jaysonblr) August 1, 2022

I have seen them shaking the tree to knock down fruits from the higher branches. Will then crush it with the foot to extract the fruity pulp. — Fersos Daruwala (@goldchest4) August 1, 2022

This is not the only video of an elephant that has caught the attention of social media users. Earlier, a clip of a wild jumbo kicking up dirt at a man to get him to move aside, left users amused. The incident happened in Sri Lanka.

In another clip, two baby elephants were seen playing in the middle of a road at night, while their herd foraged nearby. The video shows to little jumbos tussling on the road, while the other members of the herd calmly find something to eat. The footage received a lot of love from internet users, with several people finding the clip ‘adorable’.

