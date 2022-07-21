India

Watch: Baby elephants play on road at night while parents forage nearby; internet calls it adorable

The short video shows two baby jumbos playfully tussling in the middle of a road. While the adult elephants are foraging, these two calves wander out to the middle of the road and start playing with each other

FP Trending July 21, 2022 11:50:07 IST
Watch: Baby elephants play on road at night while parents forage nearby; internet calls it adorable

A video of baby elephants playing at night is going viral on the internet. Twitter/@supriyasahuias

There are few animals cuter in the world than a baby elephant. Several videos of the antics of these little jumbos have melted hearts. The latest to join the list is the clip of some elephant calves playing at night.

The video was shared by Indian Administrative Officer Supriya Sahu. The short video shows two baby jumbos playfully tussling in the middle of a road. While the adult elephants are foraging, these two calves wander out to the middle of the road and start playing with each other. One of the calves places its head on the road while the other pushes it away.

“While their mighty parents are busy foraging, two kutty (baby) elephants have sneaked out to play #elephants vc – a forward,” wrote Sahu while sharing the clip.

Watch:

The video has already garnered over 38,000 views. Many wrote that the wholesome clip had made their day.

Several found the clip adorable.

Users also commented that while the adult elephants were foraging close by, unmindful of the calves’ antics, they would be there in the blink of an eye if there was any danger.

This is not the only video featuring jumbos that has won hears in the past few days. Recently, the video of a baby elephant being escorted by a herd of jumbos grabbed attention. The clip showed the special technique used by the elephants for keeping their little ones safe. The protective nature of the jumbos won hearts online. The video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda last month.

In another video, this time from Sri Lanka, a wild elephant was seen asking a man to move aside in the politest manner possible. The jumbo sees the man standing in its path and kicks some dirt towards him to get him to move. The clip had left users in splits.

What are your thoughts about the video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 21, 2022 11:50:07 IST

TAGS:

also read

The sad, lonely existence of African elephant Shankar at Delhi zoo and the fight to release him
India

The sad, lonely existence of African elephant Shankar at Delhi zoo and the fight to release him

Shankar was presented as a diplomatic gift to India by Zimbabwe in 1998. In her plea, 16-year-old Nikita Dhawan argues that the African elephant is ‘terribly sad’ and doesn’t have adequate space to move around and should be relocated to a sanctuary in the country or abroad

Watch: Mother elephant calls for help to wake her sleeping calf; internet says 'can relate'
World

Watch: Mother elephant calls for help to wake her sleeping calf; internet says 'can relate'

After many attempts by the zookeepers, the baby jumbo then opens its eyes and runs up to its mother. The adorable video has struck a chord with users

A jumbo tragedy: Why Odisha has become dangerous for elephants
India

A jumbo tragedy: Why Odisha has become dangerous for elephants

A total of 245 elephants have died of unnatural causes in Odisha in the past three years. Experts note that poaching, rampant mining and unplanned development are the main threats to the tuskers