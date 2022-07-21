Watch: Baby elephants play on road at night while parents forage nearby; internet calls it adorable

The short video shows two baby jumbos playfully tussling in the middle of a road. While the adult elephants are foraging, these two calves wander out to the middle of the road and start playing with each other

There are few animals cuter in the world than a baby elephant. Several videos of the antics of these little jumbos have melted hearts. The latest to join the list is the clip of some elephant calves playing at night.

The video was shared by Indian Administrative Officer Supriya Sahu. The short video shows two baby jumbos playfully tussling in the middle of a road. While the adult elephants are foraging, these two calves wander out to the middle of the road and start playing with each other. One of the calves places its head on the road while the other pushes it away.

“While their mighty parents are busy foraging, two kutty (baby) elephants have sneaked out to play #elephants vc – a forward,” wrote Sahu while sharing the clip.

Watch:

While their mighty parents are busy foraging, two kutty (baby) elephants have sneaked out to play ❤️#elephants vc - a forward pic.twitter.com/KANRlbcDoQ — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 18, 2022

The video has already garnered over 38,000 views. Many wrote that the wholesome clip had made their day.

Made my day... So sweet — Rajesh Parikh (@rahila_us) July 18, 2022

Several found the clip adorable.

Users also commented that while the adult elephants were foraging close by, unmindful of the calves’ antics, they would be there in the blink of an eye if there was any danger.

Though they are foraging their '3rd eye' takes care of the 'kutties'!! — muralidharan,K (@kmdharan) July 18, 2022

This is not the only video featuring jumbos that has won hears in the past few days. Recently, the video of a baby elephant being escorted by a herd of jumbos grabbed attention. The clip showed the special technique used by the elephants for keeping their little ones safe. The protective nature of the jumbos won hearts online. The video was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda last month.

No body on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute new born baby. It’s Z+++.

Said to be from Sathyamangalam Coimbatore road. pic.twitter.com/iLuhIsHNXp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 22, 2022

In another video, this time from Sri Lanka, a wild elephant was seen asking a man to move aside in the politest manner possible. The jumbo sees the man standing in its path and kicks some dirt towards him to get him to move. The clip had left users in splits.

What are your thoughts about the video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.