Watch | Egg golgappas leave social media users appalled; see viral clip here

As the year draws to a close, another dish has gone viral on social media that has appalled people

This year was marked by a wide variety of fusion dishes hitting the internet. Whether it was butter chicken golgappas, roohafza Maggi, or fire golgappas, social media users were left unamused at some of the bizarre food combinations that trended this year.

As the year draws to a close, another dish has gone viral on social media and has appalled people-egg pani puris. A video of the combination was posted by food blogger Ashish Shrivastav on his Instagram account.

The short clip shows a man frying onions, tomatoes and other chopped vegetables in a pan. He then proceeds to add boiled eggs yolks to the pan and mash all the ingredients. The man then pours the mixture into pani puris. He then adds yogurt to the egg golgappas and garnishes the mixture with sev.

Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 7 lakh views and 32,000 likes since it was posted a week ago. According to the caption of the clip, the dish is being sold in Surat near a Shell petrol pump which is opposite Safal Square in Vesu.

The video also led to plenty of reactions from users, with many mentioning that they were repulsed by the dish. Some people were appalled at the fusion recipe and lamented what the world had come to. Others posted sarcastic comments asking the person to even add chicken to the dish.

Several people said the video showed that the trend of fusion dishes had gone too far.

This is not the first time a fusion dish has disgusted social media users in recent times. Just some days ago, A Delhi eatery’s fruit dosa went viral on the internet recently. The dish was made by adding chopped apples, bananas, grapes, paneer, sauces and grated cheese to a simple dosa.

The video of the dish garnered over 1.3 lakh likes and plenty of reactions, with many people stating that they were repulsed by the combination. Others claimed that they were impressed by the dish and wanted to try it sometime.

What are your thoughts on the dish?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.