Watch: Street vendor makes Roohafza Maggi, leaves social media users aghast

The video clip, shared on Instagram, shows how a street vendor is giving an unnecessary sweet twist to India’s favourite Maggi noodles

Instant noodles are loved by one and all. They are one of the most popular fast food dishes on the planet. Maggi is indeed a favourite snack of all time and people love to experiment with this instant noodles brand. They like to create their own version of Maggi by adding their own twist to it.

From Maggi milkshake to Fanta Maggi - we have seen some bizarre experiments with this ready-to-eat noodles in recent months and those have left people aghast.

The latest attempt of creating a fusion dish - Roohafza Maggi - has once again left many food lovers disappointed.

The video clip, shared on Instagram, shows how a street vendor is giving an unnecessary sweet twist to India’s favourite Maggi noodles. The video begins with a street vendor shaking a bottle of Rooh Afza. He then prepares Maggi in a pan and adds the Rooh Afza into it. He then mixes the bizarre dish, pours it into a plate, and serves it to a customer. The clip catches the customer’s brief reaction which indicates to the weirdness of the dish.

The video was posted by food blogger Arjun Chauhan on his Instagram handle, @oye.foodieee. The caption reads, “Ever Tried RoohAfza Maggie?, Hum ni bta rhe ”

Watch video here

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXqi7w2Iuo4/

Since being shared, the video clip has accumulated over 1.2 lakh likes and a tons of comments. Most of the people called the dish bizarre and were disgusted by it.

Another experiment that went viral paired Fanta with Maggi. The video clip was shared on YouTube by food blogger Amar Sirohi on his channel - Foodie Incarnate.

Watch video here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h_r6L6MpTok

And, who can forget the bizarre Maggi milkshake. The image was shared on Twitter in September this year. The image shows two glasses filled with milkshakes and topped with Maggi.

Whats are your thoughts about the latest Maggi experiment?