Watch | Delhi eatery makes fruits dosa, leaves internet disgusted; see viral video here

If we talk about South Indian cuisine, the first dish that strikes our mind would be Dosa. Be it a plain Dosa, an all-time favourite Masala Dosa or special Mysore Dosa - this popular South Indian item is loved by all.

Recently, a street food vendor from Delhi introduced to people an innovation called, Fruit Dosa. Ayyer Ji Dosa Wale which is located in Geeta Colony gave Dosa a fruity twist.

The video posted on Instagram opens with the street food vendor heating a tawa and then spreading dosa batter onto it. When the batter settled, the man added butter, chopped fruits including bananas, grapes, apples, and some dry fruits. The preparation was then followed by paneer, sauces, and grated cheese.

The video clip was posted by Arjun Chauhan on his Instagram page @oye.foodieee. The captions reads, “Ever tried fire fruits dosa?”.

Since being shared on 13 December, the video has accumulated over 1.3 lakh likes and tons of comments.

However, the new Dosa experiment has got mixed reactions from the people. Some people want to try the dish, but many were left disgusted.

Ayyer Ji Dosa Wale also wrote a comment on the post and expressed their gratitude by saying, “Thank you for visiting.”

In August this year, another Dosa experiment went viral on social media. A street food vendor made Dilkhush Dosa with dry fruits, cheese, onions and cherries.

The vide was posted by Harry Uppal on his Youtube channel.

However, this particular experiment with Dosa was not appreciated by the people and they dropped comments to express severe displeasure towards the recipe. The video gathered thousands of views.

Well, what are your thoughts about Fruit Dosa?