Since being posted, the clip has more than 351,000 views and tons of comments. Many called the video 'beautiful' while others termed it a 'pure dose of positivity'. Some even shared their experience about being lucky enough to watch a similar incident in the past

An endearing video of a baby elephant being escorted by a herd of jumbos has caught the attention of social media users. The clip, which shows a group of adult elephants protecting a little one in the middle of a road, is sure to make you smile.

Shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda, the video captures elephant’s special technique for keeping their little ones secure. The clip, shot in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore, give a glimpse of the protective nature of these jumbos when it comes to keeping their little ones safe.

“Nobody on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute new born baby. It’s Z+++. Said to be from Sathyamangalam Coimbatore road," the caption reads.

In the video, a group of adult elephants are seen walking along a road close to each other. After observing them for sometime, one can spot a tiny jumbo running along with the big elephants in the middle. The little animal is seen running as fast as it can and trying to catch up with the others.

Watch the video here:

No body on earth can provide better security than an elephant herd to the cute new born baby. It’s Z+++.

Said to be from Sathyamangalam Coimbatore road. pic.twitter.com/iLuhIsHNXp — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 22, 2022

The video was captured from a moving vehicle. According to reports, people in the video were saying that the herd will not harm or come near them as a little calf is in the group.

Since being posted, the clip has more than 351,000 views and tons of comments. Many called the video 'beautiful' while others termed it a 'pure dose of positivity'. Some even shared their experience about being lucky enough to watch a similar incident in the past.

What do you think about this cute little video?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.