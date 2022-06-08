Watch: Anand Mahindra asks for ‘moral’ for his ‘rooster-tale’; Twitter reacts

This is not the first post by Mahindra that has grabbed eyeballs. The industrialist had earlier shared a clip of an astronaut who was floating in space while working on the International Space Station (ISS), with the hashtag Monday Motivation

Anand Mahindra is quite famous for his posts on Twitter. Be it a breathtaking picture of the Alaknanda river or a desi 'Batmobile', the industrialist is never far behind in posting some unique content. This time, he has come up with a hilarious video of a rooster following a unique approach. But instead of writing any caption, he has decided to crowdsource it.

After uploading the 22-second clip of a rooster, Mahindra has asked other users to suggest a suitable caption for the video. The funny clip shows a rooster crying its heart out for more than 15 seconds until it collapses on its back. In the caption, Mahindra has written, “In my signal wonder box. I was trying to figure out the moral of this story. I then thought it would be far more interesting to crowdsource the best lesson to learn from this rooster’s tale. Your inputs, please…”

The Twitter thread has generated a lot of laughter among users. Since being posted, the short clip has garnered more than 1.7 lakh views and received over 4,000 likes so far. Answering Mahindra's call, many people got excited and started to share some amusing inputs. The thread has already gathered over 435 retweets.

One user hit the comments section saying, “It is noble to wake people up, but not to the extent that you fall asleep.” Another person referred to a moral, “Stretch yourself but not to an extent that it makes you fall.” A third user replied, “If a rooster can make it to Twitter. What's stopping you to make noise. Make noise create history.”

This is not the first post by Mahindra that has grabbed eyeballs. The industrialist had earlier shared a clip of an astronaut who was floating in space while working on the International Space Station (ISS), with the hashtag Monday Motivation.

