Anand Mahindra shares breathtaking image of Alaknanda river; users react

Anand Mahindra is known for his social media posts. The industrialist recently shared an image of the Alaknanda river on his Twitter handle. The photo garnered several responses from users

FP Trending May 16, 2022 16:19:15 IST
Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra & Mahindra. Reuters File

Anand Mahindra sure knows how to show his appreciation for nature. The Mahindra Group Chairman has often grabbed attention online for his posts. This time is no different as the industrialist recently shared a stunning picture of the Alaknanda river on his Twitter account.

The image shows the river from above, before it converges with the Bhagirathi river in Devprayag, Uttarakhand. While tweeting the photograph, the Mahindra Industries CEO wrote, “‘Alaknanda’ means ‘flawless.’ I can see why”. The photo shared by the industrialist is credited to photographer Ujwal Puri, who is known by the Twitter handle @ompsyram. View the tweet here:

The stunning photograph grabbed eyeballs on the internet, with several users sharing their own images of the holy river.

Many found the image breathtaking.

A few even posted some information about the confluence of the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi.

However, some users were quick to point out that Mahindra was incorrect in explaining the meaning of the name Alaknanda.

Others wrote that this was actually a photo of the two rivers joining as one could see a small strip of muddy water (Alaknanda) joining the crystal clear river (Bhagirathi).

This is not the first time that a post shared by the industrialist has gone viral. The industrialist had also shared a photo of a road in India with 70 hairpin bends. The road in the image was the Kolli hills road in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal.

Last month, Mahindra had shared a video of a 360 degree view from Mount Everest.

The Mahindra Group Chairman had also posted a short video of a ‘Batmobile’ on Indian roads. The 3-second clip featured a customised vehicle driving on a road. Two large milk cans and some other items were stashed behind the seat. The driver of the car was seen wearing a helmet in the clip.

