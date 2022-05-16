Anand Mahindra shares breathtaking image of Alaknanda river; users react

Anand Mahindra is known for his social media posts. The industrialist recently shared an image of the Alaknanda river on his Twitter handle. The photo garnered several responses from users

Anand Mahindra sure knows how to show his appreciation for nature. The Mahindra Group Chairman has often grabbed attention online for his posts. This time is no different as the industrialist recently shared a stunning picture of the Alaknanda river on his Twitter account.

The image shows the river from above, before it converges with the Bhagirathi river in Devprayag, Uttarakhand. While tweeting the photograph, the Mahindra Industries CEO wrote, “‘Alaknanda’ means ‘flawless.’ I can see why”. The photo shared by the industrialist is credited to photographer Ujwal Puri, who is known by the Twitter handle @ompsyram. View the tweet here:

‘Alaknanda’ means ‘flawless.’ I can see why… https://t.co/Mwu4mEBSiB — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 14, 2022

The stunning photograph grabbed eyeballs on the internet, with several users sharing their own images of the holy river.

Many found the image breathtaking.

Really amazing . Specially the waves of alakananda river is just breathtaking beauty pic.twitter.com/kb2Zdxt6oY — Ashwinee Kumar (@Ashwine68) May 14, 2022

A few even posted some information about the confluence of the Alaknanda and Bhagirathi.

In the local folklore, ferocious Bhagirathi is known as mother-in-law while the demure Alaknanda is known as daughter-in-law.

Devprayag is a confluence point of these two great rivers and when these two meet; the lifeline of north & east India, river Ganga is born !! — Alok Badoni (@badoni_alok) May 14, 2022

However, some users were quick to point out that Mahindra was incorrect in explaining the meaning of the name Alaknanda.

That's not the correct meaning even though Google says it. Alaka is the heaven or palace of heaven acc to Mythology and Nanda means daughter. So, it literally means heaven's daughter or that's born out of heaven. — Saikat Bhowmik (@saiko4u) May 14, 2022

Others wrote that this was actually a photo of the two rivers joining as one could see a small strip of muddy water (Alaknanda) joining the crystal clear river (Bhagirathi).

This is not ‘Alaknanda’. This is the river ‘Ganga’ just after the confluence of Alaknanda and Bhagirathi rivers. The confluence is visible in this pic too. A small strip of muddy water in the left is from Alaknanda, and the crystal clear water in the right is from Bhagirathi. — Vikas Bharti (@TheVikasBharti) May 15, 2022

This is not the first time that a post shared by the industrialist has gone viral. The industrialist had also shared a photo of a road in India with 70 hairpin bends. The road in the image was the Kolli hills road in Tamil Nadu’s Namakkal.

Erik you keep showing me how little I know about my own country! This is just phenomenal. I want to find out who built this road and then I will only trust my Thar to take me on it! https://t.co/eD1IFsgcn6 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 9, 2022

Last month, Mahindra had shared a video of a 360 degree view from Mount Everest.

360 degree view from the top of Mount Everest. Sometimes, when you have to make hard decisions, it helps to imagine you’re on top of Everest with an unobstructed view of the world. Becomes easier to see the ‘big picture.’

https://t.co/qciTw4L7j4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 5, 2022

The Mahindra Group Chairman had also posted a short video of a ‘Batmobile’ on Indian roads. The 3-second clip featured a customised vehicle driving on a road. Two large milk cans and some other items were stashed behind the seat. The driver of the car was seen wearing a helmet in the clip.

