Watch: Anand Mahindra shares video of astronaut working outside International Space Station, calls it fascinating

ISS is a multinational collaborative project that is stationed in the lower earth orbit

Industrialist Anand Mahindra often shares thought-provoking and interesting videos for his followers on social media. This time too, the industrialist posted a video highlighting the kind of motivation we all needed to start the week.

The 67-year-old businessman shared a video of an astronaut who is seen floating in space while working on the International Space Station (ISS) as it circles around the Earth. The clip is a time-lapse video of astronaut Chris Cassidy and has left Mahindra absolutely fascinated.

The video was initially posted by Wonder of Science on 29 May and the Mahindra Group Chairman quote-tweeted it on Monday. Taking to his Twitter account, the businessman captioned the video calling it 'mesmerizing to watch'.

“Literally like an out-of-this-world ballet. I want to start my week believing my work is going to be as critical—and as fascinating—as this astronaut’s work is,” the post read. He ended his note with a hashtag #MondayMotivation.

Just mesmerising to watch. Literally like an out-of-this-world ballet. I want to start my week believing my work is going to be as critical—and as fascinating—as this astronaut’s work is… #MondayMotivation https://t.co/CpLLaXb2Kx — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 6, 2022

According to Wonder of Science, the video was captured during a spacewalk on 21 July 2020 to replace Nickel-Hydrogen batteries that were located on the outside of the ISS. So far, Wonder of Science has received more than six lakh views on its official page and it's increasing.

Soon after Mahindra’s inspiring post went viral, it gained traction with thousands of likes on Twitter.

For the uninitiated, ISS is a habitable satellite that is used as a space research laboratory. It is a multinational collaborative project that is stationed in the lower earth orbit. The International Space Station often shares pictures and videos that are taken from space. Most of the images and clips showcase the daily activities of the space scientists and astronauts, who are employed at ISS.

