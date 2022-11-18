Viral video: TMC's Madan Mitra releases new song ahead of FIFA World Cup

Former West Bengal Minister and senior Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra is quite popular and a social media star nowadays. Ever since he stepped into the world of social media, his number of fans continues to increase. Every other day, the TMC leader can be seen sharing entertaining videos and pictures on social media which go on to become the talk of the town, taking his popularity to the next level. With that said, as the FIFA World Cup fever has already set in India, it has also grabbed the TMC MLA’s attention and Madan Mitra took it to the another level by coming up with a song dedicated to the event.

Titled “De Goal De Goal“, the song is Madan Mitra’s unplugged version of a football song in which he can be seen singing as well as playing football. The video song was released on Wednesday and is already trending on the internet.

In the two-minute-long video, we can see Madan Mitra standing behind the mike singing the song and further also participating in football matches as he promotes the event. Several young boys and girls can also be seen dancing to the tunes of the song.

Notably, based on the football game, the song can be also considered as the TMC leader’s sarcastic jibe at Opposition parties in the state.

While the song begins with the question “Are you ready Bangla?”, it has been followed by lyrics suggesting that TMC will win all including areas like Nandigram and Singur. He also nicknames a few Opposition leaders as ‘Dili’ and ‘Su’ further adding that TMC is Argentina and Brazil.

In the meantime, many also took to the comment section and shared their reactions.

This is not the first time that Madan Mitra has released a song in his voice. Starting with his popular ‘Oh Lovely‘ song, he went on to experiment with several songs, especially during Durga Puja and elections. Thanks to his casual and fun-loving personality, Madan Mitra never fails to cast a spell on the internet world.

