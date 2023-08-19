It is rightly said that ‘a picture is worth a thousand words.’ To celebrate the day and joys associated with capturing images on camera, World Photography Day is marked on 19 August every year. Showcasing one such example on the occasion, Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan took to microblogging site X to share one of his favourite pictures. To promote the day, he further asked users to tell him their favourite photo.

The IFS officer captioned the post, “Lord of the land!!” The picture shows a majestic elephant appearing on the jungle path. The rising smoke behind the animal gives it an enigmatic look and indicates that the picture was taken in the early hours of the morning. Check out the post:

Lord of the land !! Today on #WorldPhotographyDay sharing one of favorite from my gallery. Which one is yours. pic.twitter.com/NC5vogqntG — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 19, 2023

Uploaded a few hours ago, the post amassed over 15,800 views. It has garnered more than 900 likes.

This is not the first time that Kaswan has opened his treasure box of photographs to the users. In 2020, on the occasion of World Photography Day, he shared another picture named ‘Human from the forest’. He captioned the post, “Photography helps us capture a moment that can’t be repeated.” Check out the post:

Photography helps us capture a moment which can’t be repeated. One of my favorite picture. On #WorldPhotographyDay bring out yours. ‘Human of forest’. pic.twitter.com/seQaFqnj6F — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) August 19, 2020

History and significance of World Photography Day:

Almost 200 years ago, the first photograph was developed using a process known as the ‘Daguerreotype’ by Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicéphore Niépce on this day. The French government purchased the patent for this “practical photographic process” on 19 August 1839. Since 2010, this day has been celebrated as World Photography Day to celebrate the art form’s journey.

World Photography Day helps people appreciate the meticulous work photographers put to achieve a flawless picture. It celebrates the patience and endurance shown by photographers in mastering their craft. People celebrate the day on various social media platforms by posting their favourite pictures, using the hashtag #WorldPhotographyDay.