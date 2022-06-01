VIDEO: West Bengal police accord gun salute to KK, Mamata Banerjee consoles singer's wife, children

Body of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known by his stage name KK, will be taken to Kolkata airport from Rabindra Sadan through a green corridor. His family will leave for Mumbai around 5 pm on Wednesday

The country mourns the untimely demise of Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known by his stage name KK. The singer died soon after a concert in south Kolkata on Tuesday night. The West Bengal government on Wednesday gave a gun salute to KK at Rabindra Sadan in the metro city in the presence of chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Gun salute accorded to singer #KK at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. CM Mamata Banerjee and members of the family of KK are also present here. KK passed away in Kolkata last night after a live performance here. pic.twitter.com/A4ZTkOSm79 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

The chief minister supervised the arrangements and proceedings at Rabindra Sadan. She also paid floral tributes to the late singer.

Mamata Banerjee was seen consoling KK's wife and other family members who were present at Rabindra Sadan for the last rites.

KK was declared "brought dead" by doctors of CMRI hospital in Kolkata where he was taken after he "fell unconscious" upon his return to a hotel from a concert on Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, Kolkata Police have started investigating into the singer's demise and registered a case of 'unnatural death'.

KK is known for his versatility and he has sung in different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali.

