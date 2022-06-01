Singer KK passes away: Kolkata Police check hotel's CCTV cameras, quiz staff, band; family members meet Mamata Banerjee

After the post-mortem in SSKM hospital, the singer's body will be taken to Kolkata airport from where it will be flown to Mumbai

The Kolkata Police has intensified its investigation in the death of renowned singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by his stage name KK. The cops said that they are talking to hotel authorities and also scrutinising CCTV footage to understand what had happened after the singer came to the hotel from the performance venue.

Police said all the CCTV cameras are being checked in detail to see everything that happened before KK was rushed to CMRI hospital in Kolkata where he was declared dead by doctors.

According to a report by ABP Bangla, Kolkata Police are also questioning hotel staff, band members of KK and the organisers of the event.

Kolkata Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Murlidhar Sharma on Wednesday visited The Oberoi Grand where the singer was staying.

Meanwhile, the body of the singer was taken to SSKM hospital from CMRI hospital and after the post-mortem, the body will be taken to Kolkata airport and will be flown to Mumbai where the last rites will be performed.

Local media said that KK's wife and children, who arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday morning, met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said: "The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences."

News agency ANI mentioned Mamata Banerjee saying that the West Bengal government will give gun salute to KK at Kolkata airport.

The Kolkata Police have registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of KK on Tuesday night. The case has been registered at the New Market police station.

Officials told news agency PTI that KK was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel post his performance at a concert organised by Gurudas College at Nazrul Mancha in south Kolkata for almost an hour in the evening.

He was "feeling heavy" after reaching his hotel, and soon collapsed, officials said.

"KK was brought to the hospital around 10 pm. It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said.

Doctors at the hospital said they suspected "cardiac arrest" to be the cause of the death.

