KK was performing a live show concert and reportedly breathed his last at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.

Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said. He was 53.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said. He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Apart from fans, several members from the entertainment fraternity including Rahul Vaidya, Ashoke Pandit and others expressed their grief on social media.

Its really shocking news for music lovers 💔 Singer #KK, the man who sang about love and friendship has passed away. You will always be a big part of every 90s kid. Rest In PEACE ♥️🙏 pic.twitter.com/dv97C95apB — 〽️ (@Adi_tyaS_Indian) May 31, 2022

I hear singer KK just passed away. GOD what is really happening!!?? I mean WHAT IS HAPPENING. One of the nicest humans kk sir was. Gone too soon at 53.Beyond shocked. RIP sir. — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 31, 2022

Singer KK never smoked or drank! Led the most simple non controversial non media hyped life. Complete family man. Jab bhi mujhe mile he met with so much of love & kindness. God! Too unfair! OM SHANTI. — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 31, 2022

It’s shocking & unbelievable . Well known singer KK is no more . He passed away due to massive heart attack while he was performing in Kolkatta just now . A great loss to the Indian music industry . Heartfelt condolences to his family and close ones. ॐ शान्ति ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Dpsy0UemxS — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) May 31, 2022

"It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said. KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

(With Inputs from PTI)

