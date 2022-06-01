Entertainment

Singer KK passes away at the age of 53 after live performance in Kolkata

KK was performing a live show concert and reportedly breathed his last at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata.

FP Staff June 01, 2022 00:17:12 IST
Singer KK passes away at the age of 53 after live performance in Kolkata

Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said. He was 53.

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert in the evening where he sang for almost an hour, officials said. He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Apart from fans, several members from the entertainment fraternity including Rahul Vaidya, Ashoke Pandit and others expressed their grief on social media.

"It's unfortunate that we could not treat him," a senior official of the hospital said. KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: June 01, 2022 00:18:14 IST

