Video of Uttar Pradesh cops riding 'imaginary horses' during mock drill goes viral; 'like Harry Potter’s quidditch match,' says Twitter'

A video of Uttar Pradesh Police riding "imaginary horses" as part of recently-conducted mock drill has gone viral on social media. Reportedly, the police personnel were participating in a drill in preparation for the Ayodhya verdict to be delivered by the Supreme Court last week.

The drill was conducted on 8 November in the state's Ferozabad district and according to reports, the 16-second clip was also shared by Samajwadi Party leader Vikas Yadav.

According to reports, Inspector Ram Ikshah said, "The mock drill was related to the crowd management, since we did not have horses, we symbolically conducted the exercise where the cops presumed that they were on a horseback."

In the video, the cops can be seen standing on one end of an open space while a group of "protesters" stand on the other. With batons between their legs, the cops can then be seen running after the crowd, mimicking riding on horseback, as part of the drill. The video received varied reactions from Twitter users where many compared it to Harry Potter’s quidditch match.

This is part of an anti riot drill conducted by the @firozabadpolice yesterday . In anticipation of the #AyodhyaVerdict . Serious question - could anyone explain what's going on ? What exactly is this drill ? pic.twitter.com/weXNM7OnrX — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) November 8, 2019

The video is similar to another viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, in which a policemen is seen shouting 'thain, thain' in a desperate attempt to scare away criminals.

The cop made sounds of firing when the bullet got stuck in their rifle during an encounter. During the encounter, one police personnel was injured, while a criminal was also arrested after being shot.