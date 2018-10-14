'Thain, thain': UP Police officer mimics gunshots to scare criminals as his weapon gets jammed during Sambhal district encounter

Lucknow: A cop of the Uttar Pradesh Police was left with no other option but to mimic the sound of a gunshot after his pistol jammed during an encounter with criminals in Sambhal district. The video of the incident, that took place on 12 October, has recently surfaced on social media.

#WATCH: Police personnel shouts 'thain thain' to scare criminals during an encounter in Sambhal after his revolver got jammed. ASP says, 'words like 'maaro & ghero' are said to create mental pressure on criminals. Cartridges being stuck in revolver is a technical fault'. (12.10) pic.twitter.com/NKyEnPZukh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 13, 2018

In the video, a police officer can be heard shouting 'maaro, maaro, ghero, thain, thain' with the intention of scaring the criminals. Speaking about the incident, a senior cop told ANI, "This was due to a technical glitch of the weapon that the officer was carrying, such things are not new and may happen at times. With regard to the cop shouting, it is a tact to deal with criminals mentally and create pressure on them to surrender." During the course of the encounter, one police personnel sustained injuries, while a criminal was also nabbed after being shot.

The said criminal was wanted in a number of robbery cases and was carrying an award of Rs 25 thousand on his head.