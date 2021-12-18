UPSC NDA and NA exam I 2021: Final results out at upsc.gov.in; check direct link here

The exams were held on 18 April this year. A total of 517 candidates have been selected for UPSC NDA and NA recruitment 2021.

The final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams have been put out by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Interested candidates can check their results at the official website at https://www.upsc.gov.in/.

Steps to check the UPSC NSA and NA I results 2021:

― Visit the official website at https://www.upsc.gov.in/

― Click on the link for link for UPSC NDA and NA exam I 2021 that is given on the main page

― Click on the link for the final results of the NDA and NA exams that is given on the page

― The UPSC NDA and NA exam I 2021 results will appear on your screen in a PDF file

― Check your results and download a copy of the UPSC results for future use

Direct link for UPSC NDA and NA results: https://www.upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/FR-NDANA-I-2021-engl-171221.pdf

The list of the roll numbers of the selected candidates have been displayed, on the basis of merit, through the written exam and interview conducted by the Services Selection Board, of the Ministry of Defence for admitting selected applicants to the Navy, Airforce and Army wing of the "National Defence Academy for the 147th Course and Naval Academy for the 109th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC),” according to the UPSC.

The results of the medical exam have not been taken into account while preparing the final results, as per the official notice.

The candidature of all applicants is provisional and dependent on their submitting the requisite certificates and educational qualifications to the “Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No. III, Wing–I, R.K Puram,” as per the notice.

The mark-sheets of the candidates will be released on the UPSC website within 15 days from the final result declaration of the UPSC NDA and NA 2021 exams.

For detailed information and more details regarding the date of commencement of the courses, applicants can visit the website of the Ministry of Defence at www.joinindiannavy.gov.in, www.careerindianairforce.cdac.in and www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.