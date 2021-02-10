UPSC Civil Services 2021 Prelims: Notification likely to be released today at upsc.gov.in

If the notification for Civil Services prelims gets released on Wednesday, candidates will be able to register for the same from today itself

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is scheduled to release the notification regarding the conduct of the UPSC Civil Services 2021 preliminary exam on its official site today, 10 February.

However, the date might get pushed back as a litigation about giving an extra attempt to candidates owing to the lockdown is ongoing. As per a Times Now report, the Supreme Court had directed the centre to make sure that the UPSC notification is not released till the decision is made.

The court finished hearing arguments from both sides on Tuesday, 9 February and reserved its judgement. If the Apex Court goes on to deliver the judgement on Wednesday, UPSC will still have time to release the official notification by the end of the day. Otherwise the date will be delayed.

Earlier, in response to the court, the centre had agreed to give an extra attempt to such civil services candidates who have exhausted their last attempt in 2020. This relaxation was being given to those who could not utilise their last attempt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The central government only allowed for an extra attempt and not an extra year.

According to Jagran Josh, if the notification for Civil Services prelims gets released on Wednesday, candidates will be able to register for the same from today itself. The online application process will end on 2 March. The commission is going to conduct the UPSC IAS Prelims 2021 nationwide on 27 June.

All the candidates must adhere to the prescribed educational qualification and age limit in order to be considered eligible to apply. They must hold a degree from any Indian university or equivalent degree from any other educational institutions. Candidates must be at least 21 years old and not older than 32 years.