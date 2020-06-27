UP Board Result 2020 Declared: Steps to check Class 12 score on alternative websites if official website is unresponsive

Students can check UP Board Class 12 Result 2020 on alternative websites such as examresults.net and indiaresults.com if the official website is down

UP Board Result 2020| The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP announced the results of its Class 12 board exams today at a press conference in Lucknow.

Once uploaded online, students can check their Uttar Pradesh Board result 2020 on the official websites: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

However, given that a large number of candidates are likely to check their results at the same time, it is possible that the official websites become extremely slow or unresponsive. But students need not panic.

Students can also access the results on the websites examresults.net and indiaresults.com or by entering their details in the widget below:

How to check UP Class 12 Results 2020 on examresults.net:

Step 1: Log onto examresults.net website

Step 2: Click on UP in the list of the states or access the link directly here

Step 3: Look for the link that says "UP Board Class 12 (Intermediate) Exam 2020"

Step 4: Click on the link and fill in all the details to get your UP Board Class 12 Examination 2020 result

Steps to check UP Class 12 Results 2020 on indiaresults.com:



Step 1: Visit the website indiaresults.com

Step 2: Click on UP in the list of the states or type the URL uttar-pradesh.indiaresults.com on your browser and press enter

Step 3: Look for the link that says "Result of Intermediate (Class 12) exam"

Step 4: Click on the link. It will take you to a new page. Fill in all the details to get your result.

Students can also check their results via the official websites, here's how:

How to check UP Class 12 result 2020

Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other login in credentials

Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

Students can also get results on their mobiles via SMS by typing UP12ROLLNUMBER and sending the message to 56263.

A report by NDTV mentions that though the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were concluded on 6 March, the evaluation of answer sheet and the results are delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown imposed by the Government of India to restrict the spread of the virus.

According to a report by The Indian Express, more than 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board inter and matric exam 2020.

The report mentions that as per the rules issued by the board, students will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass a subject examination.

If a student is not able to pass the exam, he/she will be given a chance to appear for compartment test. The dates of the UP Board compartment exams will be announced after the results are declared.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already promoted students of classes 1 to 8 of all government schools without examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic.