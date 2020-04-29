UP Board to begin evaluation of answer sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams from 4 May, says report

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is likely to begin the evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 UP Board examination answer sheets from 4 May.

According to a report by The Indian Express, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma informed about the starting date of evaluation of answer scripts after a webinar with the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

Sharma said examinations for the subjects which were postponed due to coronavirus pandemic will be conducted once the nationwide lockdown ends.

The lockdown was imposed by the government from 25 March initially for 21 days. It was later extended till 3 May.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since 16 March as one of the measures to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus.

During the meeting of the HRD Minister with state education ministers, the UP deputy CM said that the UP Board has adopted the NCERT curriculum and may consider limiting the syllabus as a one-time measure, NDTV reported.

After the evaluation, the UP Board will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board examination results on the its official website upresults.nic.in.

The HRD minister had on Tuesday asked state governments to commence the evaluation process for the board exam papers and facilitate the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for the same.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already promoted students of classes 1 to 8 of all government schools without examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

