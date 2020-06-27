UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 LIVE Updates: UPMSP to declare Class 10 and Class 12 results today at 12 pm; check upmsp.edu.in for updates

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, will announce the result of UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 examination 2020 today (Saturday, 27 June) at 12.30 pm.

Auto refresh feeds

The UP Board is likely to announce the Class 10 and 12 board results at 12.30 pm today from Lucknow's Lok Kalyan Bhawan. Results were delayed due to coronavirus outbreak.

The announcement of Class 10 results by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at 12.30 pm will end the long wait for around 30 lakh matriculation students. The result will also be released online only on the official websites upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in.

If a student is not able to pass the exam or attain a score below the required 33 percent, he/she will be given a chance to appear for compartment test. The dates of the UP Board compartment exams will be announced after the results are declared.

As per the rules issued by the board, students will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass a subject examination.

In a message to the state's Class 10 and 12 students awaiting their board exam results, Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath said that exams are a means of self-analysis and the results should be accepted gracefully.

Step 4 : Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

Step 3 : Key in your roll number and other login in credentials

Step 2 : Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

The Uttar Pradesh government has already promoted students of classes 1 to 8 of all government schools without examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Class 12 students can get their results on the phone by sending the SMS UP12<roll number> to 56263.

To get UP Board High School (Class 10) Result through SMS, students have to type UP10<roll number> and send it to 56263.

Almost 60 lakh students are expected to be checking their results after the UP Board's announcement, which may lead to the website crashing or becoming unresponsive. Students can check their results through the phone.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2020 LATEST Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, will announce the result of UP Board Class 10 and UP Board Class 12 examination 2020 today (Saturday, 27 June) at 12 pm.

According to a report by ABPLive.com, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma who also holds the secondary education portfolio said that date UP Board exam 2020 results has been fixed and will be declared on 27 June.

Once declared, students can check their Uttar Pradesh Board result 2020 on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

A report by NDTV mentioned that though the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2020 were concluded on 6 March, the evaluation of answer sheet and the results are delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown imposed by the Centre to restrict the spread of the virus.

According to a report by The Indian Express, more than 59.6 lakh students have appeared for their UP Board inter and matric exam 2020.

The report further mentioned that as per the rules issued by the board, students will have to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks to pass a subject examination.

If a student is not able to pass the exam or attain a score below the required 33 percent, he/she will be given a chance to appear for compartment test. The dates of the UP Board compartment exams will be announced after the results are declared.

Steps to check UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in or upmspresults.up.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads UP Board Result 2020 Class 10 or UP Board Result 2020 Class 12

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other login in credentials

Step 4: Press enter and your result with subject wise score will be displayed on your screen.

Candidates can also get their results on their mobile phones via SMS. To do so, class 10 students will have to go to the message option and type UP10ROLLNUMBER - and send it to 56263. Class 12 students will have to send the message on the same number by typing UP12ROLLNUMBER.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already promoted students of classes 1 to 8 of all government schools without examination in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.​