UP Board Result 2019: UPMSP sets up grievance redressal cell after declaring Uttar Pradesh Class 10, Class 12; students can apply till 29 May

UP board result 2019 | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) formed a grievance redressal cell at its headquarters in Prayagraj as well as its five regional offices after the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams were declared on Saturday. Students can apply to the grievance cell for any discrepancy in their results from 28 April to 29 May.

Students can log on to the official website (upmsp.edu.in) for details on submitting an application to the grievance cell. The 'sahayta kendra' is expected to address the issues of discrepancy in marks, re-evaluation, or changes in the student's details (name, age, subject preference, etc). Students can approach the cell with any complaint regarding their results.

Students can also approach the grievance cell officials through email.

Over 80 percent students passed in the Class 10 exams, and the pass percentage for Class 12 was 70 percent, according to the figures declared by the board on Saturday.

Here is how to check your score:

Step 1: Log on to the official website

Step 2: Click on the section that says 'Class 10 results' or 'Class 12 results'

Step 3: Enter your details. Students are advised to keep their admit card or hall ticket ready for this.

Step 4: Take a printout of the results for future reference

Students can also receive their results through SMS.

A team of the Special Task Force was reportedly deployed to ensure that there were no instances of cheating and to curb the activities of the "copying mafia".

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.