UP Board Result 2019 Class 10 Declared: Uttar Pradesh records 80% overall pass percentage; girls outshine boys again

UP Board 10th Result 2019 Declared | Eighty percent of the over 31 lakh students who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10 examinations cleared the exam. The Uttar Pradesh education board declared the 2019 results of Class 10 examinations today (Saturday, 27 April).

In 2018, the overall pass percentage was 75.16 percent and in 2017, 81.60 percent.

In terms of the overall pass percentage, girls have performed better than the boys, reports said. Girls had outperformed boys last year as well. Candidates who appeared for the UPMSP Class 10 exam can check their scores on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

Students can enter their roll number in the box below, select their class and hit submit to check their scores.



Over 50 lakh students registered for the UP board's 2019 high school and intermediate examinations, with 31,95,603 candidates who appeared for Class 10 exam and 26,11,319 for Class 12 exam in 2019.

Anjali Varma from Allahabad had topped the Class 10 examination for 2018 with 96.33 percent. For the academic year 2016-2017, about 34,04,571 students had registered for the UPMSP Class 10 exam.

Candidates who appeared for the UPMSP Class 10 exam, which were held between 7 February to 28 February in 2019, can check their scores on the official website — upmsp.edu.in. Results are also available on websites — upresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.