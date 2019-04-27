UP Board Result 2019 Class 12 Declared: Uttar Pradesh board Class 12 students register 70% overall pass percentage

UP Board Class 12 results declared | The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the results of the Class 12 board exams on Saturday, 27 April. The results were declared on the official website — upmsp.edu.in. Students secured a pass percentage of 70.02 percent this year.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage for the Class 12 exams was 72.43 percent. While boys secured a pass percentage of 72.27, girls outperformed them with 78.81 percent.

Students can enter their roll number in the box below, select their class and hit submit to check their scores.

This year, over 30 lakh students had registered for UP Board Class 12 Exams, reports News18. The higher secondary examination of the UP Board were conducted from 7 February to 2 March.

A total of 5,89,622 candidates had registered for Class 12 and Class 10 exams, of which 6,69,860 students skipped the boards, as per the official data. Last year, 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees registered, for the Inter exams, of which 11 lakh were absent.

How to check the UP board Class 12 results:

Step 1 — Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in

Step 2 — Click on the link given for details on Class 12 and 10 results

Step 3 — Enter the required details

Step 4 — Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5 — Download your results and keep a printout for future reference

