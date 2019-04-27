UP Board Result 2019 Class 10: UPMSP declares Uttar Pradesh board 10th results; visit upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in for scores

UP Board Result 2019 Class 10: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the results for the Class 10 board exams. Candidates who appeared for the board exams, both Class 10 and Class 12, can check their scores on the official website — upmsp.edu.in.

Students can enter their roll number in the box below, select their class and hit submit to check their scores.

This year, as many as 31,95,603 candidates appeared for the Class 10 exams conducted by the Uttar Pradesh board from 7 to 28 February.

Steps to check the UP board Class 10 exam result:

Step 1 — Visit the official website: upmsp.edu.in

Step 2 — Click on the link given for details on Class 12 and 10 results

Step 3 — Enter the required details

Step 4 — Click on the 'Submit' button

Step 5 — Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

Alternative websites to check UP board Class 10 exam results:

Students can also check their scores on:

1. upresults.nic.in

2. upmspresults.up.nic

3. results.gov.in

4. examresults.net

SMS services

Apart from the alternative websites, students can also check their results via SMS services. To check your UP board Class 10 score, type "UP10<space>Roll Number" and send it to 56263.

The performance of students in the Uttar Pradesh board exam is expected to improve this year, in comparison to last year. Several measures were taken to ensure good results, The Times of India reported.

A team of the Special Task Force was reportedly deployed to ensure that there were no instances of cheating and to curb the activities of the "copying mafia".

