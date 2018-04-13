You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Unnao rape case LIVE updates: Allahabad HC orders CBI to arrest Kuldeep Sengar, present report on 2 May

India FP Staff Apr 13, 2018 15:04:44 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Unnao rape case LIVE updates: Allahabad HC orders CBI to arrest Kuldeep Sengar, present report on 2 May

  • 15:04 (IST)

    Meanwhile in UP, a Dalit woman commited suicide after facing sexual harassment 

    A 38-year-old Dalit woman committed suicide after facing sexual harassment by two men at Jolla village in Muzaffarnagar, police said.

     
    The woman's body was found hanging in her cottage and a suicide note was also recovered from the spot in which she alleged that she was facing sexual harassment, SP rural Ajay Sehdev.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:50 (IST)

    Detention is not arrest, Allahabad HC says

    In the court, the Additional Advocate General was asked if the BJP MLA has been arrested or not. The AAG replied that he has been detained, said Sanjay Singh, one of the lawyers present in the courtroom. The court observed that detention will not serve the purpose, "Suppose I ask you to be in the court for 10 minutes, it amounts to detention but it does not mean he has been arrested," the court said, according to Singh. 

    Input from Saurabh Sharma/ 101Reporters

  • 14:38 (IST)

    Allahabad HC to monitor probe

    In the order, the Allahabad High Court also said it would monitor the probe while adding the Kuldeep Sengar should be arrested, and not just detained. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:36 (IST)

    Allahabad HC orders BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's arrest

    The Allahabad High Court on Friday passed an order stating that the CBI arrest BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and present the status report on the case on 2 May. 

    Input from Saurabh Sharma/ 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:31 (IST)

    Allahabad HC orders CBI to investigate in all three FIRs

    The Allahabad High Court on Friday ordered the CBI to probe all three FIRs, and cancel the bail of those accused. The court has directed the investigating agency to present the progress report on the same on 2 May at 10 am. 

    Input from Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters

  • 14:24 (IST)

    Guilty should be publicly hanged or shot dead, says BJP MP RP Sharma

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:23 (IST)

    More than 100 advocates inside Allahabad High Court ahead of order on Unnao rape case

    Input from Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters

  • 13:52 (IST)

    Allahabad HC to pass order at 2 pm

    The Allahabad High Court is set to pass its order on the Unnao rape case at 2 pm on Friday. The court on Thursday strongly objected to the delay in BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's arrest, as it sought details of the action taken by the government in the matter.

  • 13:44 (IST)

    Action being taken by state govts: Maneka Gandhi on Unnao and Kathua rapes

    "You people (media) want the investigation to be done in two minutes. Action is being taken by state governments. Also, we are contemplating an amendment in law which awards death penalty to rapists of minors below 12 years of age." Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said. 

  • 13:35 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi's midgnight candle march reminiscent of outrage over Nirbhaya rape case in 2012

    With his midnight vigil at India Gate on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi brought back memories of a slogan that reverberated through Delhi in the aftermath of the city's gruesome gangrape and murder case in 2012. Back then, the candle, not entirely unlike the proverbial boot, was in the other hand, writes Sandipan Sharma. The Congress and its leaders were missing while the entire country was out on the streets. Rahul — the torchbearer of morality now — and his conscience were safely entrenched in their Lutyens bungalow. This year, with his party not in power — and thus not the target of the embarrassing outrage — Rahul has stepped out, a candle in hand and a sermon on his lips.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:31 (IST)

    CBI calls Unnao DSP, Circle Officer to hotel for questioning

    The CBI on Friday called the Unnao DSP Ashtbhuja Singh and Circle Officer Swatantra Kumar Singh to the hotel for questioning in connection with the Unnao rape case. The ADM BN Yadav has also been called for the same. 

    Input from Vishal Singh/101Reporters

  • 13:19 (IST)

    BJP MLA not named in first complaint, says BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi 

    Addressing the media, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said the accused must be punished and the victims must get justice. "Accused must be punished and victims should get justice. The country is ours, the accused should not be allowed to escape.  The government has condemned both Kathua and Unnao rape cases."

    "The Unnao incident took place 10 months ago. The police presented their case before the magistrate. In that the MLA was not named. The victim wrote letters to the prime minister and Yogi Adityanath, and in that she accused the MLA Kuldeep Sengar. Then, the probe began," she said. 

  • 12:59 (IST)

    Delhi Commission for Women leads protests outside Rajghat in New Delhi

  • 12:57 (IST)

    'Why should I surrender before the CBI completes its probe?'

    In an interview with The Times of IndiaBJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping a 16-year-old minor, said he is open to narco and other medical tests and that he believed no rape took place. "Let CBI collect audio, video evidence and any witness's statements. I personally believe no rape took place in first or second case. But now let CBI or other agencies probe it. Why should I surrender before the CBI completes its probe?" the report quoted Sengar as saying. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:41 (IST)

    Present and former Unnao SPs may be interrogated in rape case

    The current Unnao Superintendent of Police (SP) Pushpanjali Devi and the former SP Neha Pandey may also be grilled by the CBI in connection with the rape case, said sources. 

    Input from Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters

  • 12:36 (IST)

    WATCH: Death students protest against Unnao and Kathua rapes

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:33 (IST)

    Six policemen, earlier suspended, been taken into CBI custody

    Six policemen, who were earlier suspended, have reportedly been taken into custody by the CBI. The two police officers and four police constables were suspended after being accused of allegedly beating up the rape survivor's father in judicial custody. 

    Input from 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:30 (IST)

    CBI officials leave for Unnao hospital, Makhi village

    Two members of the CBI are in the Unnao hotel with the survivor, while two officials have left for the Unnao district hospital. Three officials have left for Makhi village.

    Input from Vishal Singh/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:22 (IST)

    Kuldeep Sengar booked under Arms Act in third CBI FIR

    In the third FIR, CBI booked MLA Kuldeep Sengar for voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, threat and unlawful possession of arms under Sections 323, 504, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 25 under the Arms Act. 

    Input from Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:18 (IST)

    CBI files FIR against Kuldeep Sengar for rioting, criminal intimidation

    In a separate FIR, the CBI booked BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rioting, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation under Sections 147, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

    Input from Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:08 (IST)

    CBI FIR against BJP MLA Kuldeep Kumar Sengar

    One of the three FIRs filed by the CBI against the rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Kumar Sengar specify the charges he has been booked for. He has been charged under Section 363, 366, 376, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 2 and 4 of the POCSO Act. The FIR mentions the survivor's mother as the complainant. 

    Input from 101Reporters

  • ANI   reported. ">

    12:01 (IST)

    'Our government will not compromise' on Unnao rape case, says Yogi Adityanath

    "Investigation has been handed over to the CBI. I believe the CBI would have arrested the MLA also. Our government will not compromise on this. No matter how influential the accused is, he will not be spared," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, ANI reported.

  • 11:55 (IST)

    Centre upset with DGP OP Singh

    According to CNN-News18Uttar Pradesh DGP "wrongly" advised the government on the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's arrest, alleging that Unnao rape case was mismanaged by him. 

  • 11:36 (IST)

    CBI to grill medical officers and Uttar Pradesh policemen, reports India Today

    The seven-member CBI team, which has begun its probe into the Unnao rape case, will quiz medical officers and policemen in Uttar Pradesh. The team will also talk to the victim's family.

  • 11:25 (IST)

    Sengar denies being detained by the CBI

    Despite being taken into CBI custody, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar denied being held by the CBI and said that he had, in fact, arrived on his own at the agency's head office in Hazratganj.

    "Main khud aaya hoon. Adhikari se pooch lo," News18 quoted him as saying while being taken inside the CBI head office.

  • 11:18 (IST)

    CBI meets survivor's family

  • here .  ">

    10:48 (IST)

    Maneka Gandhi demands death penalty for child rapists

    Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi demanded capital punishment for those who raped minors below 12 years of age, reported CNN-News18. She also said she will amend the POCSO Act to reflect the same. You can follow LIVE updates on the Kathua rape case here

  • 10:45 (IST)

    Kuldeep Singh Sengar denies being 'detained' by CBI, says he went to agency on his own

    After being to taken into CBI custody on Friday morning, rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar said he arrived at the central agency office in Hazratgunj in Lucknow of his own volition, and asked reporters to confirm it with the officers. 

    Main khud aaya hoon. Adhikari se pooch lo (I came on my own. Ask the officer),” News18 quoted him as telling reporters while being taken inside the CBI head office.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:34 (IST)

    CBI may also probe Unnao SP, jail doctors and others

    Reports have emerged that the CBI may also investigate the Supreintendent of Police in Unnao, the Chief Medical Officer, Safipur Circle Officer, jail doctors and the other accused who have been sent to jail.

    Input from Vishal Singh/101Reporters

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Meanwhile, Maneka Gandhi demands death penalty, changes in POCSO Act for minor's rape in Kathua

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:25 (IST)

    CBI grills Kuldeep Singh Sengar over rape allegations

    According to sources in the CBI office, some of the questions that were asked were as follows: 

    1) How do you know the survivor's family?
    2) Where were you during both (minor's rape and father's death) the incidents?  
    3)  CBI questioned about the audio where BJP MLA was talking to the uncle of the survivor and old videos of the girl.
    4) Where was your brother Atul when rape took place and the rape survivor's father was attacked?
    5) Did you try to suppress the case by putting pressure on the police?

    Input from Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:17 (IST)

    CBI team reaches Unnao to meet rape survivor's family

    The CBI team reached Unnao hotel on Friday, where the rape survivor's family is staying, to investigate, even as accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was being questioned in Lucknow.

    Input from Vishal Singh/101Reporters

  • 10:13 (IST)

    Uttar Pradesh Police under CBI scanner 

    The Uttar Pradesh Police has come under the CBI scanner after the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's call details suggested he kept in touch with police officers, reported India Today. 

    The TV channel also said the CBI might arrest one of the cops from Makhi police station and grill police officers over the alleged involvement.

  • 10:08 (IST)

    Law enforcement agencies, govt taking necessary action, says Smriti Irani

  • 10:03 (IST)

    CBI registers three separate cases

    The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered three separate cases "equivalent to three FIRs of rape, assault on Unnao girl's father and counter assault on the MLA's aides", The Times of India quoted CBI sources as saying.

  • 10:00 (IST)

    Sengar planned to visit Varanasi before CBI took in BJP MLA for questioning

    According to The Times of India report, the accused BJP MLA had planned to leave for Varanasi on Thursday night to visit a temple before being asked to join the CBI probe. 

  • 09:52 (IST)

    Rahul Gandhi thanks supporters for taking part in Thursday's midnight candle march

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:33 (IST)

    Seven CBI officials investigating Unnao rape case

    Input from Vishal Singh/101Reporters

  • 09:29 (IST)

    RECAP: CBI registers three cases against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

    The CBI has registered three separate cases related to alleged rape of a woman by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was detained by the agency in the early hours of Friday for questioning, officials said.

    Sources said Sengar's questioning is going on at the CBI office in Lucknow. The officials said three separate cases have been registered into the alleged rape and incidents following it.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:17 (IST)

    WATCH: Unnao rape survivor's uncle wants all accused to be taken into custody

    "I want CBI to take all accused into custody. and check Kuldeep Singh Sengar's call details from last year onwards to clarify his involvement in the case," the rape survivor's uncle told media persons. 

    "I want Yogi Adityanath to ensure my family's safety," he added. 

    Input from Vishal Singh/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:06 (IST)

    A quick recap of events that transpired on Friday so far:

    4.11 am: CBI team reaches BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's residence and takes him into custody.

    4.28 am: CBI reaches its Lucknow office along with Sengar. 

    4.45 am: Sengar is being questioned since 4.45 am. 


    Sources also said that the CBI has questioned the BJP MLA about the leaked audio tape of Sengar with the victim's uncle.

    Input from Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters

  • 09:02 (IST)

    Sengar's supporters hold special prayers hoping BJP MLA gets clean chit

    Kuldeep Singh Sengar's supporters, hoping for a clean chit in the Unnao rape case, held special prayers on Friday at the BJP MLA's home in Makhi.

    Input from Vishal Singh/101Reporters

  • 08:42 (IST)

    RECAP: Visuals from Rahul Gandhi's midnight candle march against Unnao, Kathua rapes

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:37 (IST)

    WATCH: Rape survivor's mother demands death penalty for accused BJP MLA

    The rape survivor's mother said, "I am happy (with CBI detaining him). I want him to get punishment, get death penalty. My husband is dead and he is not going to return now. The accused must be hanged. Kuldeep must be hanged. Both Atul and Kuldeep Sengar must be sent to jail and hanged."

    Input from Vishal Singh/ 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    08:28 (IST)

    WATCH: Unnao rape survivor demands strict action against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

    Input from Vishal Singh

  • reported   News18. ">

    08:22 (IST)

    Crimes against women is on rise in Yogi Adityanath's Uttar Pradesh

    While Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government claims law and order has improved in Uttar Pradesh, as per the government’s reply to a question by Samajwadi Party MLA Naheed Hasan, crime against women has gone up in every segment in comparison with 2016-2017. 

    There have been 761 more rapes in the state, while molestation cases shot up by over 3,000. Close to 3,400 kidnappings were reported, while cases of sexual harassment doubled, reported News18.

  • 08:19 (IST)

    WATCH: Kuldeep Sengar detained by CBI in Lucknow

  • 08:14 (IST)

    Misdirected outrage won't get justice for victims, need to fix India's broken vote-bank democracy

    If the gruesome rape and murder of little Asifa and the custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father become touchstones for moral grandstanding among apologists of different hues, we will add to the perversity of the crimes, writes Sreemoy Talukdar in this Firstpost article. The discourse should not be allowed to shift from crime and punishment to political posturing or tarring communities/faiths based on the acts of a few.

    The real issues won't be solved unless pressure is brought to bear on the authorities to act regardless of catering to vote-bank politics. That may be easier said than done because under the current system there is simply no incentive (other than moral) for parties to follow the path of justice and fairness at the cost of alienating their bases and upsetting the founts of their power. This is a symptom of the chronic weakness that marks India's much-vaunted democracy.

  • 08:06 (IST)

    Upcoming UP council polls may explain Kuldeep Singh Sengar's swagger and why he is not yet in jail

    Though the Yogi government is facing flak over the way it has conducted itself in the case, appearing to shield Sengar as much as it can but a section of BJP supporters in the state are gratified by the "patience and cautious" approach of the leadership and for not jumping to conclusions before a thorough investigation.

    There is another angle, as a party worker in Lucknow said, legislative council polls for 13 seats would be held on 26 April, writes Sanjay Singh in this Firstpost article. Given BJP's brute strength in the Assembly the party would be looking to significantly increase its quota of seats and thus the vote of every single MLA becomes significant. More so when SP-BSP would be pitching its candidate as alliance partners against the BJP. Akhilesh’s term in the legislative council is also ending.

  • 07:59 (IST)

    BJP MLA should be 'given severe punishment', says survivor

    The 17-year-old rape survivor told News18 she wanted Kuldeep Sengar to face strict action. "I want strict action to be taken against him and he should be given severe punishment."

Load More

Unnao rape case latest updates: The Allahabad High Court on Friday ordered the CBI to probe all three FIRs, arrest Kuldeep Singh Sengar and cancel the bail of those accused. The court has directed the investigating agency to present the progress report on the same on 2 May at 10 am.

The Allahabad High Court is set to pass its order on the Unnao rape case at 2 pm on Friday. The court on Thursday took strong objection to the delay in the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's arrest, as it sought details of the action taken by the government in the matter.

One of the three FIRs filed by the CBI against the rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Kumar Sengar specifies the charges he has been booked for. He has been charged under Section 363, 366, 376, 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 2 and 4 of the POCSO Act. The FIR mentions the survivor's mother as the complainant.

According to CNN-News18Uttar Pradesh DGP "wrongly" advised the government on the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar's arrest, alleging that the Unnao rape case was mismanaged by him.

The seven-member CBI team will quiz medical officers and policemen. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Singh Sengar has denied being arrested or detained by the CBI and said that he had come to the CBI office on his own.

The CBI team reached a Unnao hotel on Friday, where the rape survivor's family is staying, to investigate, even as accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was being questioned in Lucknow.

The primary accused in the Unnao rape case, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, is currently being interrogated by the CBI in Lucknow. He is being questioned from 4.45 am on Friday morning. Meanwhile, the BJP MLA's supporters, hoping he gets a clean chit, held special prayers on Friday at the BJP MLA's home in Makhi.

The rape survivor's mother demanded that the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar be awarded death penalty. "I am happy (with CBI detaining him). I want him to get punishment, get death penalty. My husband is dead and he is not going to return now. The accused must be hanged. Kuldeep must be hanged. Both Atul and Kuldeep Sengar must be sent to jail and hanged," she said.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was taken into CBI custody for questioning in the wee hours of Friday morning. He was picked up by the CBI from his house in Lucknow at 4.30 am, reported News18.

The CBI has detained BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping a minor last year, on Friday, a day after the Uttar Pradesh government handed over the probe to the central agency. The investigating agency has registered three cases against him and is currently questioning Sengar at its Lucknow office, reports said.

As outrage mounted over the alleged gangrape of a minor girl over a year ago, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday rebuked the Uttar Pradesh government for being tardy in arresting the prime accused, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, despite an FIR against him, warning that it may be forced to observe that the "law and order has collapsed in the state".

The FIR itself came days after the Unnao girl tried to self-immolate in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's house on Sunday accusing authorities of inaction, and the death of her father in custody the next day allegedly after being beaten up by the politician's brother and their henchmen in front of policemen.

As the public outcry raged amid growing demands by political parties and civil society for the legislator's arrest, protests were also held outside Adityanath's house. The police put the onus on the CBI to arrest the MLA, who has remained defiant and has dubbed allegations as a political conspiracy.

The FIR was registered against Sengar under various sections of the IPC, including for rape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation as well as under provisions of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Under POCSO, an accused has to be arrested immediately.

CBI registers 3 cases in Unnao gangrape case; BJP MLA being questioned

File image of BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar. PTI

The case was registered hours before the high court was to hear the matter, and so was the Uttar Pradesh government's decision on transferring the case to the CBI late last night.

"Police is not ready to register FIR of a minor rape victim. In spite of the SIT report, you are repeating that you can take any action only after further investigation. If this is the conduct of the police in the state, who will a victim approach to register a complaint," the court said.

"If this is the stand you are repeatedly taking, then we will be forced to observe in our order that law and order has collapsed in the state," it said.

The court, which is expected to pass an order on Friday, took strong objection to the delay in the MLA's arrest, as it sought details of the action taken by the government in the matter.

The court was told by the Advocate General that three of the accused in the case were arrested, including the MLA's brother, but any further action would depend on statements of the complainant and witnesses.

Observing that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report showed that the medical officers and police officers were hand in glove with the accused to save them, the court said since these officers have been arrested already why further investigation was needed to arrest the main accused.

Senior Advocate GS Chaturvedi, who had moved the court, said the SIT headed by senior police officers conducted preliminary investigation and then filed a report after which the FIR was registered.

Meanwhile, the Centre issued a notification approving the CBI probe into the case, officials said later in the evening in New Delhi.

When asked when Sengar would be arrested, Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar told reporters in Lucknow that the CBI would take a decision on this.

State Director General of Police OP Singh said the minor had not named the MLA before the magistrate earlier as she feared for her life. The government has decided to extend security to the family of the 17-year-old girl, he added.

Kumar dismissed allegations that police was trying to shield the MLA.

Strong reactions came from opposition parties, who demanded immediate arrest of the MLA, with senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over the Unnao rape case.

Sibal also alleged that Modi was "not serious" about the crimes against women across the country, in an apparent reference to another rape case in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, where the BJP is in the ruling alliance with the PDP.

Several Union ministers including Mahesh Sharma, Piyush Goyal and Maneka Gandhi, however, sought to defend the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, saying it is committed to protecting women, and ensuring that law takes its course.

Two doctors have been suspended and disciplinary proceedings initiated against three others for laxity in providing the victim's father with proper medical care and treatment prior to his judicial custody and at the district hospital, officials said.

Kumar said the government decided to transfer the case to the CBI after lodging the case into the incidents of 4 June, 2017, (alleged rape) and since the two other cases of 3 April this year (cross FIRs on the beating up of the victim's father leading to his death) are connected, they will also be transferred to the CBI.

The teen rape survivor demanded immediate arrest of the MLA, saying the CBI probe could be conducted later.

"Why is he being shielded? If the MLA is allowed to remain out he will not leave my uncle... He had earlier too hatched conspiracies against my kin," she said.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Apr 13, 2018 15:04 PM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores