Dinesh Gundu Rao regrets calling Yogi Adityanath 'dhongi'; terms it 'emotional outburst' over Unnao, Kathua rape cases

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed regret over his "slipper" jibe on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath terming it as an emotional outburst.

Speaking during a candlelight march held by KPCC over the Unnao and Kathua rape cases, Rao had called Adityanath a "dhongi" who should be "beaten up with slippers".

The KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) working president had also claimed that atrocities against women had gone up under Adityanath's rule in Uttar Pradesh. He was the chief minister was "not a Yogi. He is a dhongi (fake). The prime minister should sack him." Rao also said, "If he comes next time to Karnataka, he should be beaten with your sandals. Drive him out," Deccan Chronicle reported

Reacting to the controversy on Twitter, Rao on Sunday said:

My reaction to the Adityanath controversy. It was an emotional outburst in a speech on the plight of the raped victims and the complete apathy by Adityanath govt. I regret if it’s offensive but the abuse of law in UP is a serious issue. https://t.co/LA3hNBxHiF — Dinesh Gundu Rao (@dineshgrao) April 15, 2018

His reaction came after BJP workers launched statewide protests in poll-bound Karnataka against Rao. As Firstpost had reported earlier, the party demanded an apology from the Congress leader. BJP and Congress indulged in Twitter war throughout Sunday, a day when both parties were expected to release their list of candidates. ANI reports that the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has launched protests across Karnataka over these "inciting remarks." BJP State General Secretary N Ravikumar has also filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Rao.

BJP protest in Bengaluru against Congress leader Dinesh Gundurao's 'inciting remarks' on UP CM Yogi Adityanath. BJP State General Secretary N Ravikumar has also complained to EC against Dinesh Gundu Rao pic.twitter.com/qwQeEESASM — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2018

Times Now says that the saffron party has demanded an apology from Rao for the comments as well. The Karnataka BJP and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa also took to Twitter to condemn Rao's comments.

Dinesh Gundu Rao said Yogi Adityanath must be beaten with chappals There were 3857 rapes in K'taka under @siddaramaiah. Going by the same logic, what Siddu must be beaten with Mr. Dinesh Gundu Rao? Yogi is a revered saint of Natha parampare. Mind your tongue, ದಿಕ್ಕೆಟ್ಟ ಗುಲಾಮ! pic.twitter.com/J3M6BGbmaM — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 14, 2018

Yeddyurappa said, "The millions of Natha Panth followers of Karnataka will never forgive this. I sympathise with you and your party’s culture."

Dinesh Gundu Rao's choice of words to address Yogi Adityanath ji has appalled me. Utter disrespect to a CM & a revered Natha family saint. The millions of Natha Panth followers of Karnataka will never forgive this. I sympathise with you and your party’s culture. #apologizetoYogi pic.twitter.com/IifMq7dD7D — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 14, 2018

