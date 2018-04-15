You are here:
Dinesh Gundu Rao regrets calling Yogi Adityanath 'dhongi'; terms it 'emotional outburst' over Unnao, Kathua rape cases

Politics FP Staff Apr 15, 2018 16:02:30 IST

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed regret over his "slipper" jibe on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath terming it as an emotional outburst.

Speaking during a candlelight march held by KPCC over the Unnao and Kathua rape cases, Rao had called Adityanath a "dhongi" who should be "beaten up with slippers".

The KPCC (Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee) working president had also claimed that atrocities against women had gone up under Adityanath's rule in Uttar Pradesh. He was the chief minister was "not a Yogi. He is a dhongi (fake). The prime minister should sack him." Rao also said, "If he comes next time to Karnataka, he should be beaten with your sandals. Drive him out," Deccan Chronicle reported

Reacting to the controversy on Twitter, Rao on Sunday said:

His reaction came after BJP workers launched statewide protests in poll-bound Karnataka against Rao. As Firstpost had reported earlier, the party demanded an apology from the Congress leader. BJP and Congress indulged in Twitter war throughout Sunday, a day when both parties were expected to release their list of candidates. ANI reports that the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) has launched protests across Karnataka over these "inciting remarks." BJP State General Secretary N Ravikumar has also filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Rao.

Times Now says that the saffron party has demanded an apology from Rao for the comments as well. The Karnataka BJP and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa also took to Twitter to condemn Rao's comments.

Yeddyurappa said, "The millions of Natha Panth followers of Karnataka will never forgive this. I sympathise with you and your party’s culture."

With inputs from agencies


